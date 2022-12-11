LOCAL'S CORNER: Hold their feet to the fire

During the past six months local political candidates vied for the electoral votes of November. Now, as the dust settles and the winners prepare to take office in the coming year, I would like to call your collective attention to the fact that in almost every city in Imperial County the actual votes cast are dismally low. Imperial County has 87,268 registered voters and 30,386 voted which represents 34.82% of the votes. This numbers represent a dismal out turn in a county that has so many needs in their school districts, cities and countywide public institutions.
Ask the average voter if she/he understands public policy, how school, state or federal funding operates and you may probably get a blank stare. As voters, all we know is that we are going to vote for our trusted friend, the person who speaks knowledgeably overall, the person who points out the fallacies of the incumbent(s), right? It is our responsibility as voters to learn more about the rules and regulations that outline how elected positions operate and what the limitations are for those elected officials that govern our community locally.
In our school districts, the school board policy, California State Education Code and Robert’s Rules of Order determine how decisions are made administratively, and the school board as a whole makes a decision at board meetings by voting as a majority. A school board member’s responsibility is to listen to your concern and bring it back to the school board as a topic. No individual school board member can assure or promise someone a specific outcome to an issue. The board member(s) bring the topic to the attention of the school board president, who develops the agenda along with district officials. School board members are also governed by the California Brown Act that defines how elected officials can meet, discuss and operate.
The Brown Act is applicable most, if not all elected and appointed positions in California. An example of the Brown Act can be found in the notice and agenda requirements: oag.ca.gov/system/files/media/the-brown-act.pdf
“The Brown Act provides for three different types of meetings. Regular meetings occur at a time and location generally set by ordinance, resolution, or by-laws. At least 72 hours prior to a regular meeting, an agenda must be posted which contains a brief general description of each item to be transacted or discussed at the meeting. Special meetings may be called at any time but notice must be received at least 24 hours prior to the meeting by all members of the body and by all media outlets that have requested notice in writing. Emergency meetings, which are extraordinarily rare, may be called upon one-hour notice to media outlets that have requested notice in writing.”
The quoted section applies to how regular meetings take place and what policy set is applicable as well as how special/emergency meetings occur. This section governs how and when public notice of said meetings must take place. This is only a small section of the policies that elected officials must adhere to and how it influences how a board, council, commission and many other elected/appointed operates.
If you have not fallen asleep yet, I ask you to stay awake and take some time to learn about how your elected officials operate by checking out the policies and Act I mentioned previously.
Stay awake to realize that anyone can make promises when they are candidates, but the real test is when they are seated officials. If you don’t learn how to hold your elected officials accountable, you will be in a position of weakness when actually you hold the power. You elected them, didn’t you?
You should demand that workshops on public policy be offered on the school board policies, the city ordinances, the county policies, commission rules and the IID policies. Local higher education entities would do well to take note of this gap in vital knowledge in Imperial County. Offer public policy workshops for the Imperial County voters in English and Spanish at Imperial Valley College and San Diego State University Imperial Valley. Students at both higher education institutes can hold voter registration drives to increase registered voters in their campus and community. Internship opportunities could be developed to hold student run workshops on public policy for the community, in English and Spanish. The possibilities are endless if we do not set limits.
