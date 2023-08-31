LOCAL'S CORNER: Honoring our Workers: The origins of Labor Day

Every year, the first Monday of September, people all over the United States celebrate a day that symbolizes a “Thank you” to all our hard workers in our country. People gather during celebration to have barbecues, parades and some enjoy the last heatwaves that mark the end of the summer season. However, just like most holidays, even Labor Day has a sort of mythology as part of its origins. The history of Labor Day represents the struggles, activism and the fight for equality among our hard workers.
The origin of Labor Day goes back to the end of the 19th century when the global industrialization was changing the American workforce. In the late 1800s, workers had a completely different work environment. In these demanding and unfair work environments people worked long hours, for poor wages and endured hazardous conditions. These inhumane working conditions caused people to advocate for those that could not, and some starting proposing – demanding – better labor conditions by forming labor unions that would grant workers not only better conditions and wages, but medical and other worker benefits.
Peter J. McGuire was a key player in the rise of labor unions. McGuire was co-founder of the American Federation of Labor. He had proposed the idea of a day used to pay respects to all working people in country. The first Labor Day parade took place on September 5, 1885. This first parade was in New York City, where thousands of people were marching and demanding for better conditions and appreciation for their work.
Labor Day has not always been celebrated in September. In the late 19th century, the labor movement was increasing and so were the demands for better conditions for a minimum 8-hour work day. In May 1886, a major national strike was formed to demand a full work day (8-hour shifts). The strike situation escalated when the peaceful protest became a violent bomb threat crisis in Chicago. This situation was significant for the fight for labor movement since many of these labor advocates and activists were disappearing.
The Chicago situation during the labor movement influenced the history of the labor movement. The U.S. government wanted to make Labor Day on May 1, however, Labor Day was later established in September.
As the labor fight for better conditions kept on gaining territory, more states were identifying Labor Day as an actual national holiday. In 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed the Labor Day bill into law, officially making it a national holiday. This was the move that was used to settle the tension in the masses after the tragic events during the labor protests.
Today, Labor Day has become a day used for celebration and relaxation. This holiday, just like the rest, should be a reminder of the progress made by workers and how people need to speak for their rights when necessary. Thanks to the voice of many of these workers, rights were established. These rights include fair wages, safe working conditions, and labor unions that made these laws and subsequent workers’ benefits possible.
Labor Day is a day to take a break and recognize the efforts of workers throughout history. Their contributions to the labor movement recognizes the achievements that promote economic justice for all. As we enjoy the festivities and relaxation of this day, we should be thankful for the sacrifices and perseverance of those who wanted to make a positive change.
Imperial Valley resident A. Ricardo Heredia is a middle school teacher in Yuma, Arizona, a master’s degree student at CETYS University and a local musician. He is a history major and researcher in European and Greek mythology. He can be reached at aheredia96@hotmail.com.
