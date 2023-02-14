LOCAL'S CORNER: How to get a Valentine's Victory

Do you want to be like a Super Bowl winner on Valentine’s Day? Do you want to be voted the Valentine’s MVP (Most Valuable Partner)? You can, but like football, it takes all season to get in shape for the big day. By the way, I hope the Eagles won, but I like the Chiefs and Andy Reid (former Eagle coach), so either way, I will be happy, happy, happy! Happy Valentine’s Day to you!
If you have read the book “The Five Love Languages” by Gary Chapman this will be a review with some added insights. The most important thing in a marriage or courting relationship is “love” but there is a lot of confusion about that word. Love is a verb, not a noun! Feeling love, doesn’t mean you are loving the other, or they feel your love.
We all have cars and they come with a manual but most of us don’t read it. We take the car to the shop for ongoing maintenance or repair. Well marriages need maintenance and repair too, and it is good to read the manual. The best book is the Bible, but it is not as easy to understand as Chapman’s best seller about love languages.
Here are your Cliff Notes about love languages. The first “love language” is “Affirmations,” which simply means say positive things to people you love. Some guys will tease their wife/girlfriend about looks in front of others. Not loving! We all need to hear positive things, no matter the age, and especially in front of others.
“Quality Time” is spending time with your partner, doing what THEY like doing, and with a positive attitude. If you are grumpy while clothes shopping with your beautiful babe, qualitative value plummets! Date night is a good example of quality time but you have to work to make it happen. There is nothing wrong with scheduling dates and Quality Time. Quality Time is NOT her sitting with me watching the tenth hour of football when she would rather be on a picnic, or on a walk in our beautiful winter weather. College football is scheduled for Saturdays, pro ball for Sundays. You can schedule too! Easy peasy!
The third language is “Service,” which is where we help, and help a lot. Parenting a young child is loving, helping or providing service 24/7. We don’t have to do that with adults, but we need to be mindful of it. What can you help with? Housework, transportation, bringing in the groceries? If you have in your mind that you do enough stuff, have a conversation with your significant other. Service is doing what we don’t want to do. Do you change diapers, clean up the dog poop, go to the pharmacy or doctor when people are sick? In Genesis, the model says we need helpmates, and both of us do!
I am not going to elaborate on language four, which are “Gifts” (flowers, candy, bling-bling, etcetera). It is overdone in our materialist culture. They are important but here is the thing: it is not the type of love your partner often wants or needs. It is like the guy who works 60-plus hours a week and has the nice house, cars, and all that, and all his family wants is for him to show up to soccer games, dinner (on time) or meetings at school. Don’t ignore Gifts, but it is not often what is wanted or needed for Valentine’s Victories!
Finally there is “Physical Touch.” Most adults are thinking the sex thing, but it is more about frequent hugs, touches (not grabs), holding hands when you pray or walking arm in arm at the mall. We all need touch, but again, culture focuses too much on ‘evening time touch’ rather than other, loving but non-sexual contact of appreciation during the day.
Hopefully, you have a great Valentine’s Day. If not get the play book and start working, practicing and getting in shape for next year’s love celebration. Feel free to cut this out and send it to a love one in a Valentine Card. It is better than getting divorce papers!
Jim Shinn works for Imperial Valley College and teaches Sociology of the Marriage and Family in local prisons within Imperial County.
