LOCAL'S CORNER: IVC is No. 1

This morning [Thursday, April 20] I was at Imperial Valley College volunteering at their annual career fair for junior high/high school students. I was manning a table talking about counseling and social work as career options, when the word came out … IVC WON! WE ARE NO. 1!
Many of you are thinking, 'Number one in what?' Rather than make jokes I will simply state IVC won the Aspen Institute competition and IVC was ranked as one of two No. 1 junior colleges in the nation!!! We actually tied, but sharing is caring. What a wonderful award for the decades of hard work by a great staff, building awesome programs for present and potential students.
I want to give a few shout outs. Dr. Victor Jaime and Dr. Martha Garcia provided decades of leadership, and now Dr. Lennor Johnson is at the helm of the great ship of IVC. Excellent things do not happen without leaders who don’t roll up their sleeves. IVC and we the community have been blessed with powerful, progressive and people-oriented bosses. When men and women get into a sports Hall of Fame they always give props to their coaches. I have worked part-time in different capacities with IVC staff and leadership, and it is team work that makes the dream work!
Success in education comes from excellent instruction, but IVC is more than a place to come and take classes. It is an institution that attempts to impact youth and adults, beginning in elementary and junior high school. I worked with and at schools for over 28 years. As a junior high counselor, programs like Upward Bound and Talent Search came alongside my students telling them college success was possible. Even before that, the innovative CARE program was helping lift woman and families out of poverty.
I was fortunate to be a part of a Kinder through College association, where college attendance was advocated at all levels, for all students. We were the Counselor Roundtable, which not we only served to support all counseling programs on and off school sites, but activities such as field trips to get students to see the many college opportunities just over the hill (UCSD, SDSU, USD, etcetera). SDSU-IV campus has always partnered with their little brother IVC campus in many ways and continues to do so today.
There are many successful programs that contributed to IVC’s respect in the eyes of national experts. I don’t have the data, but you can take it to the bank that this Valley education collective has enabled many families – whether English limited or not – to have their first child get in college, but more importantly graduate. They have a great many programs for all types of students. For a very long time, the Disabled Students program had two excellent directors, Mel Wendrick and Ted Caesar. I don’t know the current manager, but admirable administrators build programs and leave legacies. Their good works continue on.
Often ignored in the field of sociology is the role of faith impacting people, programs and institutions. Most of those who have made IVC what it is today have been people of faith, not just faith in God, but in the effort to come together and make our community and its people better. I am proud to be associated with them and all that they do. High fives to those, both past and present, who have helped our college, and community, achieve academic excellence. Take an IVC staff person for tacos today!
Jim Shinn works for Imperial Valley College and teaches Sociology of the Marriage and Family in local prisons within Imperial County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.