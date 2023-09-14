LOCAL'S CORNER: Mex to the Max

My family is large and when we get together it is a large gathering, even when some members are missing. Almost every year we celebrate the September birthdays of siblings and other family members as well, at Mission or La Jolla Beaches. The gatherings are something we all look forward to because it is often the few times we get to see the majority of the Aguilar siblings and related families all in one place. Some go swimming, others build sandcastles, and others just sit and visit.
This past Saturday was a momentous September celebration because my brother Fausto celebrated his 75th birthday. Fausto is 16 years older than I am, and for as long as I can remember, he has always been the most adventurous and physically active one in the family…snorkeling, sailing, hiking, etcetera. He loves playing handball, even now despite health problems that sometimes limit him. This particular birthday celebration was held at Fausto’s house and the theme was “Mex to the Max!”, as per Lupita, Fausto’s eldest and Juan Carlos “Chacho” worked hard on getting the garden and lighting ready for the great celebration.
I arrived an hour or two late due to my own health issues that have me hobbling around like Davy Jones in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest. I do not have a crab leg but my cane helps me limp along.
Lights and “papel picado” crisscrossed the backyard, the tables were decorated with succulents, there was a huge picture-taking backdrop of Loteria cards along with the scent of grilled meat and chicken wafting over. Catcalls and questions like “Where were you? We thought you weren’t coming! Everyone’s been asking about you!” came at me from all sides. Someone tried to seat me in a rolling chair and I refused indignantly and moved on to greet family and guests individually. Now, if you are from a Mexican family like me, you cannot just come in and wave “Hi!” and that’s it. No, you have to greet each person warmly with a hug and a kiss on the cheek. So of course, I greeted my sister Celia and Eugenia, affectionately known as “Machi” or Gena to family and close friends. I went and kissed the matriarch of our family, Hilda, and then moved on to other close families and friends.
Fausto’s in-laws’, the Baez, were there along with the Camarena sisters Bertha “Berti” and Myrna. They are related to my late sister-in-law Gloria Baez Aguilar; she was the sweetest and most joyful person I knew. Gloria taught elementary school and her love for children was boundless; she celebrated the joy of living with love every day. Though the Baez and Camarena families are not tied to us by blood, we are still in each other’s lives. Some of Fausto’s friends were there, some friends from his journey in life and work, and still others that were his childhood friends. We have lost some of our brothers over the years, yet they live on in our hearts as well as in their children and their children’s children.
Soon after, the mariachi came and played the older songs my siblings and I grew up with like “Un Puño de Tierra,” accompanied by the whistling of my sister Celia and gritos from the guests. They closed with “Gema” which was the song my father courted my mother with in the early 1930s.
After dinner, Fausto took the microphone and in his inimitable style of speaking, thanked everyone for being there. He reminded us all where we came from: Vicente Aguilar Estrada and Crispina Aguilar Castro, who immigrated our family to the United States in 1957. Fausto recalled the family’s travels up and down the migrant stretch of fields where they worked, staying in migrant tents, barns and sharing meals with other families. “It was not easy. It was hard. But here we are. We remember the ejido and we are here. Our family’s generation is here and here are our future generations to remember and celebrate.”
Soon after, they turned on the music, and the great-grandchildren of the family danced alongside the Camarena sisters: Myrna and Bertie and Julie, who is married to “Chacho,” Fausto’s son. Everyone was having a ball. The music also reminded me of the early Aguilar family parties where furniture was pushed to the sides and we danced to cumbias by Fito Olivares.
I look around and see the some of children of my brothers who have left us: Edgar Aguilar Castro who is Evaristo’s son, Rosa Maria Cortez Gonzales, and Jorge Aguilar Cortez who are Edmundo’s children, and they are surrounded by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I think of Juan and his children Juan A. Aguilar, Helen, and Irene Aguilar Buelna who weren’t able to come but were missed very much. Vicente, my sibling closest in age to me, did not have children but I still think of him often. I grew up with the first generations of Aguilar cousins, the children of my siblings, doing travesuras and getting into trouble together, supporting each other, scolding the younger cousins, and getting them out of jams as well. I realize that at some point, I will become the elder of the coming generations. This is why I cherish the moments I can share with my brothers and sisters, even more so now. I look forward to retiring soon, spending time with my brothers, sisters, and extended families, and making treasured memories with them. Happy Birthday Fausto – I love you.
Norma A. Aguilar is a former reporter for the Imperial Valley Press and the current Student Accommodations Services Coordinator for SDSU Imperial Valley. She can be contacted at naguilar@sdsu.edu.
