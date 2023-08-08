LOCAL'S CORNER: Not another Bell Game

I cannot sit by and accept the "Bell Game" mentality that continues to pervade the issue of placing two full-service hospitals under a single governance. We've played this game for a half century, that I am aware of, and nothing has come of it, other than constant friction between two of the major communities in Imperial County. It's frustrating, to say the very least.
It should be apparent that a community of health care consumers consisting of 180,000-plus souls seeking life-affecting improvements is deserving of some consistency in pursuit of the best available level of health care delivery system.
I still believe there is a sweet spot, but its discovery may require implementation from an outside authority – which in this case may be the California Legislature.
To be sure, the scheme established for this process should be found under the jurisdiction of the Local Agency Formation Commission, and I would hope that, if the matter is presented appropriately to a court here with the necessary jurisdiction, the issue would be disposed of in short order. But, in the meantime, the situation requires some level of calm communication among all affected parties to ratchet down the current level of emotions that seem to be in place.
I don't know whether the County Board of Supervisors is in a position to foster that communication, but, it seems to me that it would be worth a try.
Specifically, why not appoint a group of representatives with at least a little skin in the game to consider the options on the table and possible alternative solutions to governance issues pertaining to health care here? That would accomplish two things: first, you would be buying a bit of time, so that the influence of emotion and politics on the situation would be diminished.
Additionally, a coherent solution, other than just continuing to fight and, even worse, spending money and time on litigation, might be forthcoming.
Orlando Foote is an attorney in El Centro who has been practicing for more than 50 years and has represented a significant number of public agencies and individuals, including civil work and litigation. Mr. Foote can be reached at ofoote@hkcf-law.com.
