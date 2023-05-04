LOCAL'S CORNER: Of lawsuits, wealth-addiction, compromised politicians and water wars

A few days ago, Mr. Brian McNeece wrote a piece regarding yet another lawsuit filed by certain plaintiff farmers against the IID.
This piece brought to mind a YouTube presentation (on his most recent historical treatise, The Collapse of Antiquity) by former Chase Manhattan Bank economist, Michael Hudson, who asserts that wealth-addicts live in our midst. For such types "more is never enough" as an acquaintance – let’s call him "Paul" – used to remind me repeatedly some decades back.
But that is the nature of addiction, isn’t it? An addict needs ever-growing dosages to achieve the original "high." In this case, the commodity, currency, has become the drug of choice. Someone wrote nearly a decade ago, "money should be treated like any other controlled substance; if you can’t use it responsibly, then you don’t get to use it." (This comment speaks for itself, so I’ll move on.)
For others, a dopamine release in the brain may arrive from ingesting fentanyl, cocaine, alcohol, heroin, opium or what-have-you, but, whereas these ingesters’ behavior gets stigmatized to the point society criminalizes it, not so with wealth addiction and its cultists. It seems we glorify and celebrate, if not fetishize, such folks. That’s culture in the early 21st Century for you.
But I digress.
Ever since man commodified segments of nature — water in the Imperial County’s case — a mad scramble has broken out to line up at the Colorado River trough, to snort ever more from the All-American Canal "straw." After all, with free sunshine, dirt-cheap labor, near-unlimited, God-given Rocky Mountain rushing, liquified snow delivered at a pittance, what’s not to love?
So the desperate race to the courthouse never seems to go away, or like Zeno’s imaginary, stranded-out-of-time turtle, never gets anywhere. Some farmers already entitled, thanks to the foresight of Wall Street land-and-water grabbers, to the above "commodities" seek yet more, ever more, extra-entitled treatment, to become a "special class," so to speak.
They don’t want the IID to remain the Colorado River trustee for the entire County’s benefit that our pioneers established; they want the water privatized to do with as these plaintiffs please — including, I suspect, selling the water they don’t use and pocketing the difference, thank you very much. It’s a story as old as human greed.
As Mr. McNeece suggests, and I agree, these issues have already been litigated and settled. Or so we believe.
Now they may count on a political ploy to circumvent neutral, impartial courts. They may count on elected officials coming through for them by voting not to fight this latest farcical lawsuit. After all, as we all know, post-Bellotti, post-Buckley, post-Citizens United, money is "speech," the kind that "generously" funds political campaigns leaving in its corrupting wake a slim majority that remains all too grateful to the donor class.... Nothing like having an elected "ace in one’s sleeve" all too willing to line up and complete the dopamine-rush cycle to the brain.
Finally, these sad, internecine water civil wars do no one any good. For one, as Mr. McNeece reminds us, these lawsuits cost us, the rate-payers, money. Meanwhile, several states and national agencies, unhappy with the Imperial County’s lion’s share of Colorado River water, try at every opportunity to circumvent existing precedents and priorities. This latest drought provides them plenty of legal and political ammunition. In addition, I suspect these water-lusting outsiders must love the self-destructive divisiveness taking place in our Valley. Thanks local wealth-addicts.
The People of this Valley deserve much better.
Be well.
Carlos Acuña, an El Centro resident from Calexico, is a retired school teacher and a retired trial attorney. A graduate of the University of Arizona, Acuña attended Western State University College of Law and Thomas Jefferson School of Law.
