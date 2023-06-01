The whining grows old. Folks growl about some nut in Texas with an AR blowing his neighbors away because, concerned parents, they wanted their baby to sleep. The gunfire next door disturbed the child. They asked for quiet. In response, the shooter stormed over, walked into the neighbors’ house and shot everyone in sight, including a woman on the porch who had zero expectation of the shooter’s homicidal intentions.
Meanwhile, a whack-job in Florida goes to a convenience store, shoots a gentlemen sitting inside a car, walks into the store, shoots a 12-year-old buying an ice cream, then turns the gun on himself and ends it all.
In that same state an angry male beats his girlfriend in the sight of God and Walmart shoppers. Another male intervenes. The girl-beater pulls out a gun and shoots the Good Samaritan. The gunshot victim’s girlfriend begs the shooter to stop but he proceeds to pump the injured Samaritan with five more bullets.
Go figure.
The next day someone else loses it and shoots up a Texas mall and so on, ad nauseam. I won’t go further back, as 1.1 shootings per day nationwide requires too much ink. Allow this amateur sociologist to repeat the old refrain, "Society prepares the crime. The criminal commits it."
For over three decades I interacted with the outlawed, fringe element in our culture, day in, day out, as well as with police officers, investigators, probation officers, prison guards, victims, witnesses, parents, children, employers, psychologists, ministers, experts, district attorneys, judges and juries. For a start.
Allow me to add a variable: The words of my Abnormal Psychology professor, "I work to drive myself out of business..." A noble goal worth pursuing. If one sees a problem on this planet, it’s a good idea to try to solve it. He lived to usher in a mentally balanced world. But problems only get solved if one understands which question to ask.
The wrong question leads to the wrong answer. Your tooth hurts? You don’t go to the candy man, you go to a dentist. Thirsty? You don’t guzzle sugary pop; you drink water. You get the idea. I read law to become an attorney. The real training consisted in problem solving. The law merely serves as a tool to use in solving a problem.
Let us turn back the clock to a source of the problem circa 1981, when Ronald Reagan’s A-team took charge. It dismantled our New Deal culture, sacked its best elements and introduced some pretty dreadful ones.
Folks who proudly identified as working men, heads of household, union men, factory workers with decades of honest sweat would show up to their shifts to earn an honest day’s wage under God’s blue sky and all was right with the world.
But the great betrayal began, finance capitalism, the newest and latest stage of the ideology that has been with us since Adam Smith, transmogrified into a malevolent iteration. Profits had to increase. Cheap labor became the easy "solution," even if it meant laying off millions of loyal American workers. Clinton and company signed treaties that closed factories and reassembled them in lands where folks earned $3 an hour or less. The age of the wage slave dawned, on foreign shores. Overnight Americans found themselves unemployed, unable to meet their mortgages or credit card payments; their workers health insurance disappeared as did their proud middle class status. This working-man framework constituted a lifetime of identity-building for millions. It vanished in the twinkling of a board of directors or c suite decision atop some anonymous skyscraper off Wall Street....
And what is the individual without a tribal identity to fill up their soul-space, their place of pride of belonging, of contributing to a community, where they’re someone, a good neighbor, a fellow Moose or Lion, or T-ball coach or Pop Warner referee, a wage-earning, bill-paying father or brother or uncle?
This got lost. Where can one turn to, to re-define and assert one’s selfhood and manhood? What fetish embedded to the core of our American soul substitutes for manhood, virility, protectiveness, etcetera?
A lethal tool. Its wielders grab headlines on a daily basis.
Allow me to transition to the gravitational-pull these in-search-of-identity-during-trying-times souls get sucked into: totalitarian movements, be they of the Nazi, Stalinist or KKK variety. Heck, Pope Urban in his day riled up the princes of Europe, their vassals and serfs. Off they traipsed to the Holy Land to destroy scapegoated Muslims. Religion is not immune from constructing such identity-anointing movements. Lately they’re labeled Christian nationalists.
I have no problem with Sermon-on-the-Mount types who preach authentic "turn the other cheek" peace, love and brotherhood and let’s "Kumbaya" in the park. However, when the formerly "lost" unify in a substitute-identity to impose group force and politically strong-arm those who disagree with the mass ideology du jour or who simply wish to get on with their daily lives communing in public places, schools or diner at a mall, then I dissent and ask the coercers to reconsider their true motives and feelings. Just because in movement X one reconstructs one’s once-shattered life, this personal nirvana does not grant one the ordained authority to shatter the lives of those who merely want to carry on with their lives.
This is what totalitarianism does. Thinkers as diverse as Erik Erikson ("Wholeness and Totality: a Psychiatric Contribution") and Eric Hoffer (The Ordeal of Change) examined this mind-totalizing phenomenon, its causes and effects. They defined the real problem to enable us to reach real solutions. Not Band-aids.
We live in an epoch of serious economic transition, the neo-liberal class war against the middle class succeeded. Many within the 99% have been reduced to despairing, atomized serfs and cannot understand why– or who – to blame. They don’t care for this new isolated "identity."
For now look at totalizing’s incipient acolytes, awaiting their "leader" while hosing people down with angry lead, simply because these humans disagree with them. Tragically, for "they-who’ve-lost-their-identity," they feel their lives have lost value; as have, in their minds, the lives of others — and see death and suicide as the "solution."
And like all movements, it gets hijacked, usually by the very folks who caused it into existence. It happened in Nazi Germany. As Sinclair Lewis warned us, "It can happen here...."
Be well.
Carlos Acuña, an El Centro resident from Calexico, is a retired school teacher and a retired trial attorney. A graduate of the University of Arizona, Acuña attended Western State University College of Law and Thomas Jefferson School of Law.
