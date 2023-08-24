LOCAL'S CORNER: One Pill Can Kill

I was glad I got the email about the “Fentanyl” conference at Imperial Valley College on 7/19 and to attend. It was well attended and there were presentations in the areas of political issues, health, mental health and legal strategies. The IV Press did a good synopsis [Editor's Note: Thanks to Marcie Landeros].
I wanted to add some stuff, especially important things for many in the community (parents, prayer warriors, etcetera). There were many expert presentations from all the above domains. I confess that prior to the conference, my information on fentanyl was limited (and still is), but it was a great learning curve. If you don’t read beyond this paragraph, just member, “one pill can kill.”
I have worked with youth for over 40 years. Young people are ill informed, impulsive, and prone to rebellion and substance abuse. I am a recovering person, clean and sober through the Grace of God for over 30 years. Alcohol, meth and heroin, have claimed many of my Valley brothers and sisters over the years; I don’t want fentanyl to claim your child or grandchild. It has in Brawley. It killed a friend of a neighbor of ours a month ago. We have another pandemic in our midst, and the data presented stated “It is getting worse!”
First off for parents: “One pill can kill." One mistake or evil provider and death happens. Youth and others can be fooled into thinking the pills are from legit manufacturers like U.S. “Big Pharma.” Not true. Fentanyl is manufactured in Communist China. The Communists, not Asians, are evil. They don’t care about people but power and destabilizing God-loving, democratic-led nations. Anyway, it is shipped to the doorsteps of the cartels in Mexico, where in rural areas at little “fabricas," they produce pills, powders and put fentanyl where it is combined with other drugs. Imperial Valley has been a major drug smuggling corridor since the drug epidemic began in the 1960s. Opioid addiction in the U.S. is at an all time high (no pun), and regular, good doctors just wanting to reduce pain, can help open a door to the menacing, illegal medicine.
Parents need to do two things. First: Educate yourself and involve the kids. Once they are involved and educated, ask you child to write down their cell phone password on a posted note and put it in a sealed envelope entitled “Open in an Emergency.” Don’t open, even if you are like Curious George the monkey! Take this seriously parents, and grandparents! If your child willfully or accidently overdoses, the phone is the avenue for finding the perpetrators (dealers). This information was shared by the last excellent speaker, a federal Drug Enforcement Agent.
I have worked for many decades with parents, law enforcement, schools, health clinics, but not much with elected officials. The conference ignored the “spiritual” side of the problem. We have had a great many conferences, committees, task forces and elected officials wringing their hands about the New River, the most polluted river in the United States. The outcome of all this effort has been poor. For this new pollution (fentanyl), it was suggested at the conference by an attendee, to involve prayer. One elected official made light of the suggestion. I guarantee you, if you pray for God’s protection for our Valley youth and adults, we will REDUCE the death numbers within a year. At the conference, participants were asked if they would pray on this and many hands were raised. Will you pray for protection too? You don’t have to raise your hand … just your heart and eyes!
Here is a Bible verse for which you can be mindful: “If my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” – 2 Chronicles 7:14.
Please educate yourselves, family, and others...and please pray.
Jim Shinn currently teaches sociology in local prisons for Imperial Valley College but is also a retired junior high counselor and former Chair for the Calexico Gang Prevention and Intervention Committee for more than 10 years. He can be reached at shinnjc@sbcglobal.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.