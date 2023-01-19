LOCAL'S CORNER: Paths in life, lessons in perseverance

Each of us walks an individual path in life that has twists and turns that take us to unexpected places.
I have worked many jobs ranging from working in the fields, JC Penney, the De Anza Hotel as a night clerk, selling hunting licenses to dove hunters, and I finally ended in education by working in Brawley as a migrant instructional aide, working first with junior high students then with kindergarteners, at Oakley Elementary. For a time, I worked in Brawley part-time and then raced to Calexico to hang bags of red cells at a plasma center, also working some nights at the De Anza Hotel.
I did that for several years until my mother had a heart attack and I stayed home to help her recover.
It was a strange thing to tend to my own mother, seeing her helpless. This was the first time I realized that the strong fearless woman who birthed me and all of my siblings was mortal. My mother Crispina, known as “Doña Piña” was not a tiny woman. She was a sturdily built woman with strong forearms that went from working in the fields to making tortillas and guisados for the family. She was swift to reprimand yet she loved us fiercely.
The experience of being faced with the mortality of my mother made me begin to appreciate all the sacrifices my parents and family made to immigrate and survive in the United States.
I am the last born of the family, the 12th child of Crispina Castro Cota and Vicente Aguilar Estrada. My family immigrated to the United States in 1957 and I was born in 1964. My mother, Crispina, was not a stay at home mom nor did she work in an office. She worked in different agricultural jobs as I grew up, I have pictures of me sitting alongside the conveyor belt in a shed up North with a group of women busy working on sorting apricots on the line. I do not have the memories, but my brothers and sisters tell me about the family working on different farms and crops in the Central Valley, staying where they could, even in barns and sheds. The Martinez family who lived on Rosemont Avenue in Calexico invited our family to join them working in Hemet, processing apricots. The family drove through Brawley and up Highway 78 to Hemet in the late 1950s. They worked in huge sheds and met many working families from San Bernardino, Riverside and Beaumont. The families lived in huge tents and shared cooking facilities as they worked on the Mello Ranches.
My sister Gena tells me that braceros picked the apricots and the families processed the fruit. The apricots were cut in half and placed face up on 24 by 36 trays and each tray was worth six cents. The workers called out “tray!” when they finished filling them and someone would carry it out. The fruit was processed with sulfites overnight and the rotten egg stench wafted over the camps, making people gag and grumble.
Our family met the Chagoya family in Hemet, and they followed them to Bayola, where there was work in the grape fields. Both families shared a large barn. The Chagoyas stayed in the upper level and the Aguilars stayed on the ground. My sister Gena recalled some of the ranch owners, two who were of German descent and both named Henry. The kids differentiated them by nicknames — one became Henry “Pelotas” because of his massive belly and the other was Henry “El Chicle” because he always gave gum to the kids.
The families worked sun up to sun down and our father Vicente, known affectionately as “Don Chente,” would keep track of everyone’s individual earnings. The work in the grapes was hard, everyone took a row and it would take two to three days to complete it. One day, my brother Octavio saw some Border Patrol planes flying overheard and he thought it would be funny to pretend to hide in the grape arbors. Soon, a car showed up looking for Octavio, thinking he was undocumented! It took some explaining but the situation was finally cleared up and they continued working. Dad kept careful records of the family’s earnings at each place because people were not paid until the work season was done. I asked Gena how the family survived without pay until the season was done. “I don’t know. We probably took money up there with us; we were pretty poor.”
Our family lived in various places in Calexico in the late fifties: on Sherman Ave near the water plant and also on Rosemont Street around the corner from our future home on Heber Avenue. My parents and siblings pooled their earnings for the family’s survival in the summers and saved as well. In 1960, they put together the money for a down payment for our home on Heber Avenue in Calexico. Imagine that. Through hard labor and long days, they were able to move into a permanent home in 1960, 3 years after immigrating into the United States.
Gena recalled recently that our family usually left Imperial Valley in June to go work upstate but in 1964, they left late because I was born in May and Mom was still recovering in her “cuarentena,” a time when mothers rested and bonded with the newborn. That year, they left for Bayloa not until late June. Our family worked with other families to set up large tents in Malala (a work camp) for families to live in and created a community kitchen for preparation of meals.
Gena was given the responsibility of caring for me and she saw there was a baseball game going on. She carried me on her hip and sat down to watch the game. A young man caught her eye who was walking to home base. The next boy at bat was Reyes Franco, and he and his family became friends with ours. Reyes became Gena’s husband in later years.
Some families from Calexico, Brawley and other parts of Imperial Valley followed the same work circuit and became friends for life. My family became close friends with the Buelna family, and my brother Juan went on to marry Esther Buelna, tying our families together. I grew up with Jose “Joe” Buelna and we are still friends to this day and consider each other family. Each of our stories are rich with memories and we need to learn them from our elders or siblings to share for generations to come ….
