Renaming Imperial Valley as “Lithium Valley” has become a buzzword in California politics and across the nation’s news on energy sources in the past year. Governor Newsom invested nearly half a billion dollars in state funding to accelerate development of lithium extraction in the Imperial Valley. In the past year, Imperial County has seen many outside lithium developers indicate interest in the new “gold rush” of California, but there are only three companies that have apparently gained traction and are in a race for being the first to extract the valuable commodity.
Berkshire Hathaway Renewables, Energy Source and Controlled Thermal Resources are in alternate stages of development according to my research. "Lithium Valley Updates," a social media outbranch of the Lithium Valle’s Facebook page cites excerpts of a Desert Sun article: “BHR is currently developing the second demonstration project, which will convert the lithium chloride into battery-grade lithium carbonate. That demonstration project is expected to come online in spring 2023 … construction of BHE's first commercial-scale plant could begin as soon as 2024.”
Included in the takeaway points from the article as outlined by the Facebook group, Controlled Thermal Resources’ Hells' Kitchen project has applied for county approvals for a 49.9 megawatt geothermal plant and a related lithium plant that could produce 20,000 tons of the highly sought after mineral annually by 2024. EnergySource has a conditional use permit from the county and the company just has a few “contractual hurdles” to address before potentially starting construction this summer “if everything goes perfectly,” its CEO said.
The group notes that if construction goes as planned, EnergySource's Project ATLiS could be operational in 2024, and it estimates that it could produce 20,000 tons a year of lithium hydroxide monohydrate. The company closest to the starting line is EnergySource, which could begin construction of the nation's first commercial-scale brine to lithium plant this summer. There are many moving parts to the different companies in play and each merits a closer look. Lithium Valley Updates has taken on a watchdog role and their efforts merit a second look.
The group launched a social media survey in July 2022 that provided some thought provoking results. Over 55% of 100 respondents indicate the top three ways of getting information on lithium were through social media, another 38% via personal research and 23% in lithium related meetings. Participants also indicated a strong desire for in person meetings where basic facts about lithium are provided, what will be the extraction process and what environmental impacts are anticipated. The survey also revealed a basic mistrust in government, questioning the tax allocations developed by Imperial County and the lack of oversight committees. Despite the limited number of respondents in Lithium Valle’s survey, it drives home the fact that, once again, Imperial Valley is making decisions without giving due diligence to informing its residents. Imperial County boasts the highest unemployment rates, it is a county with less than 15% college graduates and extremely low voter turnout to boot. How many in person meetings have taken place where residents’ voices were heard at a time/place where it was accessible? Where are the results of data gathering by Imperial County staff of what our residents want or need in their communities?
Themes gathered from the survey included environmental improvements and the ability to create spaces for youth beyond participation in sports, community owned living complexes for future lithium workers/agricultural workers, full commitment with local businesses, information from organizations involved with the tax distribution and extraction process. The survey was in English/ Spanish and covered responses from Niland to Calexico.
It is our responsibility as residents and voters to become well informed on lithium and even more importantly hold our county leaders accountable for providing accurate, updated information in public forums throughout Imperial County. I commend Lithium Valley Updates for taking on this issue and encourage readers to join their FB page and become informed citizens: https://www.facebook.com/groups/270184155195444. It’s focus is on providing accurate information to residents and improve communications in Imperial County.
This industry can and will change the history of Imperial Valley for the better or the worse. If we aren’t part of the discussions and influence county decisions, then we have only ourselves to blame for a bad outcome. Contact your County supervisors and demand to be part of the decision making!
