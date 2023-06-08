LOCAL'S CORNER: School struggles

In the words of Alice Cooper, “Schools Out for Summer!," but not really.
If your child ended this year with problems (grades, attendance, conduct, etcetera), it can be a summer of struggles, emotionally as well decision-making. If it is a friend or family member with academic anxieties about their child, cut this out and give it to them.
The first step is to have a meeting with school staff, maybe the counselor, principal or for sure one of the teachers. Listen and learn. They have lived with your child for nine months. Although, a natural defense mechanism, “don’t” blame the teacher. It is likely most of the kids did fine in that class, and your focus needs to be your child, not the school system. Take notes when you visit, get copies of stuff (attendance, number of assignments missed, etcetera), that way, your meeting with your child will be based on data in black and white, not memories or “he said, she said.”
Whether attendance, behavior or academics, consider some counseling rather than summer school. Short term counseling can help your child, but it also says very clearly, “things are not right and we are going help you!” Kids are more emotionally stressed these days for a lot of reasons, but there is nothing new under the sun. Kids, especially teens, have always been stressed. Now we have social media and technology piling on. Get your child at least three sessions of counseling. There can be major benefit from a few sessions. If they like the counselor, they might want to continue.
There needs to be consequences. Many parents yell, whine and complain, but don’t really do anything helpful. Discipline is work, and many parents (like their children) can be lazy. I will say it again: Many parents, like their kids, can be lazy! Talking to your child, setting up consequences, following through, and evaluating your child’s progress are all work. Get busy and things get better. Many parents will not take way the cell phone or computer because they don’t want to deal with drama, conflict, or God forbid, spending more time with their child.
Consequences should be both logical and powerful. Saying your child can’t eat eggplant until their grades come up is neither. Taking away the cell phone (or in my day: TV), sports, or video games impacts them daily and makes more time available for more positive activities such as homework, reading, doing a part time job, chores, having conversations with families, and more. If it was a drop in GPA, maybe restrict TV/phone to 2 hours a day, say from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. If they were retained or barely passed, this 'surgery' is indicated; remove something for a period of time until you see grade improvement. Take away the video games, phone, etcetera, until their first quarter grades show themselves in November. That is logical. Youth need to solve problems before they get privileges. This is what I like to call “detox.” Something toxic needs to be removed to restore balance.
The word "discipline" does not mean punishment but is a way “to teach.” Logical consequences are powerful teachers and help develop mature behaviors and people. The logical consequence for laziness is getting them to work hard. Having them work in the fields or some other job can teach the value of education. If they got involved in drugs or bad company, have them go live with relatives in L.A. or Phoenix until their grades, attendance or conduct get better. Urine testing is a logical consequence for substance abuse and no youth should be using marijuana, even if it is legal for adults. If they are not strong enough to cope with negative peer pressure, remove them from temptation for a semester or longer.
Just a few suggestions. If you choose to do nothing, that is OK. We have some great continuation schools here in the Valley for when they get older. But if you do nothing, don’t complain about them doing nothing. Still tell them, and show them, you love them. No matter the grades, they still need to know they are loved!
Jim Shinn currently teaches sociology in local prisons for Imperial Valley College but is also a retired junior high counselor and former Chair for the Calexico Gang Prevention and Intervention Committee for more than 10 years. He can be reached at shinnjc@sbcglobal.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.