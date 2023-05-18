LOCAL'S CORNER: The power of music

Music has the power to enchant, beguile and transport you to another place in time. This is particularly true with mariachi music for me.
I grew up hearing this particular genre of music playing on the radio or at family gatherings where we would joyously and raucously sing along … who hasn’t sung the classic song “El Rey” enthusiastically, regardless of gender? “Con dinero y sin dinero, yo hago siempre lo que quiero, ¡Y mi palabra es la ley! No tengo trono ni reina, ni nadie que me comprenda, ¡Pero sigo siendo el Rey!” In English: "With money or without, I do what I want, and my word is law! I have no throne or queen, nor anyone to understand me, but I am STILL the king!"
In late March, José Hernández and his Mariachi Sol de México performed at the Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts at Southwest High School. Nearly 1,100 tickets sold out, and last fall nearly 16,000 persons attended Mariachi Night during Cattle Call, making it the single-most attended one-night event in the Imperial Valley. Mariachi Sol de México conducted musical workshops for 130 students from El Centro and Calexico who learned valuable techniques from mariachi music professionals. The last workshops held in Imperial County by Hernández harken back to the ‘90s when mariachi was in its heyday. Hernández' has helped start music programs across the United States in 37 states, specifically, mariachi programs.
"We have to teach (mariachi) so it can survive and continue," Hernández said, who led portions of the workshop before the instructors split off into sections by instruments. "Coming back to El Centro and being able to do this again is awesome,” he said.
In a recent Imperial Valley Press article, Hernández said (he) “hopes to bring the workshop back every year with his mariachi and turn it into a tradition.” Hernandez' workshops in the 1990s yielded fruit: Mariachi Sol de México's current harpist, Guillermo "Willie" Acuña, of El Centro, then about 10-years-old, participated in Sol's workshops at the Imperial County Fairgrounds, being drawn to mariachi music. Eventually he joined the group as an adult.
Drawn to music in much the same way as Acuña, there were Southwest High School Mariachi class students from the workshops, learning from the mariachi professionals and then performing as the opening act, joined by members of local Mariachi Aurora de Calexico, who also opened for Mariachi Sol de México.
Despite the high number of mariachi aficionados in attendance in recent events, it seems interest in the genre has waned; younger music listeners are forgoing an attraction to traditional art of mariachi for the sounds of banda, musica urbana or hip-hop even before the pandemic.
Bringing back José Hernández and his Mariachi Sol de México is a definite boost to increase the opportunity to support the younger generations’ interest in music which had been relegated to the “older generation” i.e. parents, grandparents, etcetera. Several young mariachi groups have kept interest in the music alive in Imperial Valley, yet their clientele continues to be the older generations, or people their age hiring for their grandparents or parents. CUHSD board member Maria Peinado made it a point to reach out to Hernández to bring Mariachi Sol de México and their workshops back to Imperial County, being supported by other board members, their superintendent and school staff members, County Supervisor Luis Plancarte, IV Community Foundation's Bobby Brock, and IVP Editor Roman Flores, among others. The public’s ticket purchasing response indicates that interest in mariachi music is still alive and deserves not just a second look but support in expanding music programs at the K-12 level.
Mayra Alejandra Garcia’s article (mariachi director for the award-winning Palmview High School “Mariachi Los Lobos” in La Joya ISD and director of the award-winning all-female mariachi group “Mariachi Mariposas”) describes it succinctly:
“Often when we think of mariachi, we think of México and its beautiful culture and folklore. Mariachi, means something different to everyone. To some, listening to a mariachi group at a restaurant will bring you joy and excitement with its rich rhythmic melodies that speak about love and land. But to others, mariachi music means home. Every note reaching the heart, embracing the memories of loved ones and most memorable life events.
Mariachi has popularized vastly in the United States within the last decade. With the growing number of Mexican-Americans in the U.S., a great interest has sprouted in helping the genre expand not only in our border cities and towns but in the entire country. More schools are offering mariachi classes either as part of their curriculum or as an extra-curricular activity to help embrace multicultural education and allow our Hispanic and non-Hispanic students to have the opportunity to value cultural beliefs and backgrounds.”
I will reach out to former colleagues in education and friends in the music field to investigate the impact of music and continue the discussion again soon. In my view, students benefit greatly from rediscovering their cultural roots and it would be interesting to find out how many local music and arts programs exist in our school districts/communities and what they need to continue inspiring interest. See you next time!
[Editor's Note: Hernández and Sol de México hope to return for a concert again in El Centro this fall. We music lovers hope the Valley will rally once again to make it happen!]
Norma A. Aguilar is a former reporter for the Imperial Valley Press and the current Student Accommodations Services Coordinator or SDSU Imperial Valley. IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this opinion article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.