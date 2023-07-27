LOCAL'S CORNER: The wretched refuse of your teeming shores...

Recently, a movement to recall council members from Calexico has emerged and has been gaining traction in getting residents to support their removal based on the council members’ alleged lack of action on supporting downtown businesses. The reasons for said council members’ removal are varied; whether it be distaste for one’s sexual/gender orientation/attire or the second council member’s votes perceived as blind support. Other valid assertions include the lack of police presence and citizens’ fear for their personal safety in the city, an increase in crime against downtown Calexico businesses.
A significant incendiary focus of the recall is placed on the homeless people in Calexico as the reason for the rundown conditions of downtown Calexico, whether attributing it to arson, burglary, urine/feces in the alleys and streets. The reasoning is attributing an increased homeless presence to the feeding efforts of the Brown Bag Coalition, founded by Maribel Padilla and yours truly.
Maribel Padilla and I are both are members of the Calexico High School Class of 1982 Reunion Committee and, in the course of adopting a city park to clean up and maintain, our group met some of the homeless people who stayed there. The Class of 1982 regularly made it a point of sharing food and hot beverages with the homeless when we did our park clean up service to the community and developed a friendship with them. The homeless often helped us clean up on our assigned days.
The Brown Back Coalition began with a Facebook post by Maribel Padilla on December 31, 2015, which noted the widely shared information of bringing in pets and plants to shelter after a freezing temperature alert went out county wide. “Everybody’s posting about the dogs and plants, what about the homeless?” Padilla questioned. I knew what she meant – temperatures were predicted to drop below 32 degrees Fahrenheit that night.
I messaged her privately and we went to work on securing a shelter before darkness fell. The American Red Cross indicated they could provide help but it needed to be an emergency shelter situation. Richard Ortega from Calexico Neighborhood House jumped on the work being done and we collaborated with the Calexico Unified School District to open a limited time shelter at the Tessada Gym at Calexico’s De Anza 9th Grade Academy. Padilla reached out to Lalo Perez to help round up the homeless off of Calexico streets, shut down buildings and the parks. She was able to bring in 11 men and one woman to the shelter.
The U.S. Border Patrol supplied cots and after Padilla posted requests for items on social media, the donations of food, blankets, hygiene supplies and other things began to pour in. Tessada Gym was a temporary stay of 10 days until the Calexico Methodist Church offered their site for another couple of weeks. Padilla, a group of 10 homeless people and I, spoke before the Calexico City Council to petition for compassionate support and humane treatment. Despite the pushback of local neighbors around Rockwood Plaza, a tent shelter was established. The location was requested specifically because I wanted to make sure the shelter was near police presence and emergency medical services.
Volunteers signed up to cover two or four hour shifts to monitor the shelter, among them being the Rev. Barry Vineyard, a beloved retired priest. During the course of the tent shelter, the people being housed in the tents kept it clean, helped to serve food and clean up after meals. We had many volunteers to help prepare/serve food and cover the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. shelter hours. Despite that, there was grumbling from “influential” members of society.
I knew there would be pushback from people in the neighborhood, I was fully aware of the NIMBY mentality, aka “Not In My Back Yard.” Nobody wants this issue in their front yards or streets. Nobody wants the visuals of people bathing in public, of lying on the grass, street or dirt. It makes us uncomfortable and angry to see it and we want the problem to go away.
Ladies and gentlemen, the “problem” has been happening since before December 31, 2015 when Maribel Padilla and I did something to help a group of 11 men and a woman.
The “problem” is that Calexico, our city, has depleted city coffers due to … take your pick – fiscal mismanagement, lack of council oversight, political blackmail of council members (more than once), and the depletion of city workers in key areas due to massive layoffs. That translates to: dirty streets, closed public restrooms at parks/public areas, lack of code enforcement of street vendors/business licenses. It means people defecating and urinating in alleys and streets. It means that public perception changes and what once was cause for compassion is now the touted origin of all of Calexico’s trails and tribulations.
My point is: Homeless people are not the same as transients or vagrants. Do some of the homeless have addictions? Yes. Do some homeless people choose to continue to live on the streets? Yes. Sometimes they are not comfortable in the shelters (when there ever is a space free) or can’t bring their children. Yes, there are homeless families. We try to provide homeless families with food. Some families often live in motels, which is not considered a “home.” There are countless grants statewide and nationally recognized programs which identify ways to reduce and decrease true homelessness through collaborative efforts.
Instead of targeting and using a voiceless population to achieve a political goal, why not address the core issues through finding solutions instead of blaming it on the people who need our help?
We can all help each other.
Norma A. Aguilar is a former reporter for the Imperial Valley Press and the current Student Accommodations Services Coordinator for SDSU Imperial Valley. She can be contacted at n aguilar@sdsu.edu.
