LOCAL'S CORNER: ¡Viva el Mariachi!

Mariachi music brings out strong emotions in aficionados; they are swept up in the powerful explosion of instruments that combines the sounds of trumpets, violins, vihuela, guitar, guitarrón and occasionally, a harp. Mariachi songs feature what people are thinking or living, commemorates historical events or people of Mexico; it can focus on love, nature and the ephemeral essence of life.
Mariachi music itself is not limited to one specific type, it branches out into the subgenres of corridos (story-telling lyrics), boleros (soft, emotional, and romantic), rancheras (about strength, courage, and fighting enemies), sones (with busy violin passages), huapangos (with syncopated rhythms), joropos (resembles fandango, originated in Venezuela), and the danzón (slow, formal partner dance, originated in Cuba), as per Lindsay Del Valle in her article on the folkloric tradition of music of Mexico. Mariachis are present in lives from birth to death, celebrating new lives and laying loved ones to rest with songs that reverberate in the heart and soul.
The Mariachi musicians themselves are a representation of Mexican culture; the equestrian suit is the typical suit worn by a charro – an elevated suit of a vaquero, or cowboy. The Mariachi suit is one that denotes both national pride and skillfulness. Today, these iconic outfits are called “el traje de charro” and they are the traditional mariachi outfit. Our Aguilar family includes Mariachi music in our celebrations of life and death, in honoring our parents and our culture. We are blessed to have a true Mariachi in our extended family, which includes our cousin Jorge Flores, better known as “El Aguila Negra.” Jorge performed in the public venue for over 30 years in Mexicali, Imperial Valley and many other locations. His sonorous voice captivated audiences and he passed on his love and passion for Mariachi music to his son, Sergio Estrada, my second cousin who carries on his father’s legacy. I reached out to Sergio recently in my search to investigate the reasons why interest in mariachi music waned over the years. Here is his reply.
“Dear prima, in the late 1990’s, life led me to settle in the Imperial Valley. I had the joy of being part of different Mariachi groups, such as the International Mariachi and Los Charros Cantores of Roberto Rosales, as well as collaborating with a local youth Mariachi [at that time] called Mariachi Mixteco. I also had the pleasure of performing along with romantic trios, with their strings and voices. I participated in Mariachi festivals alongside renowned Mexican music presenters like Mariachi Sol de México led by José Hernández and Mariachi Los Camperos under the direction of maestro Nati Cano. Most importantly, I had the privilege of performing our regional Mexican music alongside my father, Jorge Flores, better known as ‘El Aguila Negra.’ He has been an institution, transcending decades, singing for people on both sides of the border, Mexicali/Calexico, and leaving me with a valuable legacy.
After several years of absence from the Imperial Valley, upon my return, I encountered desolation and disappointment. It was disheartening to not find venues that supported live music like in my earlier years as a resident of our warm county. It was strange not coming across street musicians or seeing youngsters wearing elegant outfits with shiny buttons. Furthermore, there were no restaurants promoting live music, and somehow, it felt like a lack of spirit. After all, a town without music is a town without soul.”
Thank you, primo Sergio for your words.
Most recently, we has the pleasure of having Mariachi Sol de México perform at Southwest High School again after a long absence from our Valley. The visit included workshops geared toward encouraging the interest and skills of local high school Mariachi music programs to increase their knowledge and skills. This is a wonderful sign of the resurgence of interest in bringing a rich cultural experience back to our community. However, that is only a first step toward re-establishing a connection with our Mexican roots. There needs to be support from school districts – and our communities – in supporting music programs.
To my dismay, I discovered Calexico High School has discontinued offering official music programs related to mariachi or rondalla music in our border town. I recall in the 1970’s Calexico High had the nationally renowned “Estudiantina El Cid,” which performed at conferences, in Washington, D.C. and New York City , to name a few places. There was also a rondalla and folkloric dance programs in later years. There exists an interest in the community of Calexico in these programs.
In my next column, I will explore the reasons for their disappearance as class options for Calexico students. Feel free to email me if you feel Calexico Unified and Calexico High School needs to bring the rich cultural experience of music and dance back to CHS.
Norma A. Aguilar is a former reporter for the Imperial Valley Press and the current Student Accommodations Services Coordinator or SDSU Imperial Valley. She can be contacted at naguilar@sdsu.edu.
