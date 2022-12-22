LOCAL'S CORNER: What is Lithium Valley?

I have argued against outside interests using the name of Lithium Valley for their own considerations and I will continue to deny them the chance to define, describe or seize our community dreams. We, Imperial County residents, will decide how Lithium Valley develops and how it benefits our community.
Over the past two years, Lithium Valley gathered more attention than the Kardashians. People, groups and government agencies became enthralled with the potential of a renewable energy critical element, without the waste of traditional mining. The term “Lithium Valley” was spoken by President Joseph Biden, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Governor Gavin Newsom, among others.
A California blue ribbon “Lithium Valley Commission” was created and paneled for this new technology and the associated benefits. The commission was comprised of industry, political, community, environmental and tribal representatives from across the state and nation. Only three representatives of the fourteen members lived in Imperial County (Jim Hanks, Luis Olmedo and Ryan Kelley).
Now, “What is Lithium Valley?” I have heard that Riverside County should be a beneficiary of the development. I have heard that Coachella Valley is a direct impact of the development. I have heard environmental review should go beyond the California Environmental Quality Assessment standards and be required; prior to any development in the area.
Lithium Valley is Imperial County. No other location has the rich resource and if they find it, good for them. The benefits of lithium extraction and battery manufacturing should be here where the resource is located. Our county has enough challenges to our environment: the Salton Sea, Colorado River, and New River. We accept these challenges and develop opportunities.
Imperial County developed a plan for Lithium Valley and the State of California adopted it in the California Budget; which included $85 million for a SDSU Science Center in Brawley, $4 million for Specific Planning around Lithium Valley, $800,000 for Environmental Planning Assistance, $200,000 for a Health Impact Analysis and the creation of a Lithium Severance Tax.
The Lithium Severance Tax is divided 80% to the County of Imperial and 20% to the State of California. Imperial County will use these funds for infrastructure, mitigation, public safety, community enhancements, public safety, and local cities and towns. California will use their funds to support the operations and maintenance of the Salton Sea Restoration Projects.
None of the severance tax money, nor the additional employment or property tax associated with Lithium Valley, will appear until the industry is established and producing a commodity for sale. I have seen the green envy from outside interests and I don’t want to see that in the family, friends and neighbors of Imperial County. We need to see this opportunity mature and foster the growth for our future.
Imperial County is the home of Lithium Valley.
