LOCAL'S CORNER: What's going on with real estate?

Hey James, what is happening in today’s real estate market? Do you think the market is headed for a crash? Should I buy or should I sell in today’s market?
These are some of the questions I am commonly asked these days, as a local real estate broker. Hello, my name is James Garcia, broker and owner of Capital Real Estate in El Centro.
There is definitely reason for caution, and even concern, in today’s market but it’s important to know the facts. It seems every day someone on TV or other media outlets is advising you to not buy a home, or if you are, advising you to offer much less than the list price — or If you’re selling, you’re being warned you’re going to have to severely discount your home to get it sold, and on and on they go. With all this noise its understandable consumers are very concerned and worried. We are also all constantly reminded of our current economic environment every time we go to the grocery store and fill up at the gas station.
Now, as in any situation, it’s important to separate the facts from the hyperbolic headlines in order to get the proper perspective on what we are dealing with in today’s real estate market and where we may be headed.
The real estate market has experienced a tremendous cycle of appreciation in the last couple of years. It seems it hit the low point of 4.78% appreciation in May of 2020, a few months after the pandemic shut-down started. Interest rates were low, housing inventory was low, buyer confidence and demand was on the rise. The market took off like a rocket. Interest rates for a 30-year fixed mortgage were in the range of 3.28%.
The market was driven by two primary factors: A shortage of housing inventory and a high buyer demand that was fueled by the historically low-interest rates. The lower the interest rate, the greater the buyer’s buying power. Home price appreciation seems to have hit its peak in the first quarter of 2022, hitting 20.5% annual home price appreciation nationally, according to Fannie Mae. Interest rates were already beginning to creep up at this point as of March 31, where the rate reached 4.67% for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage.
There were periods in 2021 where the interest rates dipped into the 2%s, and the market was on fire.
Since March of this year, interest rates have increased rather quickly, reaching up to the 7%s this November. This has definitely pumped the brakes on the real estate market. We still have a shortage of inventory, but now that interest rates are on the rise the buyer demand has cooled considerably.
With the increase of interest rates, the homebuyer’s buying power has diminished, and their monthly payments have increased if they are wanting to stay at the same price point. For example if a buyer was looking into buying a home for $400,000 in January when interest rates were around 3.50%, using FHA financing for this example, their monthly payment would be about $2,570. At 7% the payment for a $400,000 mortgage would be approximately $3,420. Another way to look at it is, if the maximum payment a buyer could afford is a monthly payment of $2,570 their purchase price went from $400,000 to now $300,604. This is what buyers and sellers are having to contend with in today’s market.
So what do the experts have to say about all of this?
In their latest forecast, Fannie Mae economists are expecting, based on the Fannie Mae Home Price Index, the national home price appreciation to be an average of about 9% during the last quarter of 2022, before falling into negative territory, -1.3% the second quarter of 2023. Their projection for the annual home price appreciation is as follows: Q4 2022 9%, Q1 2023 = 3.3%, Q2 2023 = -1.3%, Q3 2023 = -1.4%, Q4 2023 = -1.5%. Keep in mind, these are not written in stone, and many factors can change between now and then.
On a more positive note, falling home prices and home sales aren’t expected to generate the kind of shock to the financial system that produced the Great Recession of 2007-2009, since most homeowners aren’t in danger of losing their homes as interest rates rise.
The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Chief Economist Lawrence Yun recently gave a market update and forecast to REALTORS® at the NAR Conference in Orlando. According to an article published in inman.com, Yun stated home prices are not likely to drop a lot for most of the country due to lack of housing inventory for sale.
So what does this leave you? At the end of the day, the market boils down to what your needs are and what you want to do.
If you intend to purchase a home and find a home in your price range you like – and the numbers make sense to you – I say do it. Homeownership has proven to be one of the best ways to build wealth over time.
As far as selling your home, I think it’s clear. If you have a need or desire to sell now or in the next year, now may be your best chance of maximizing your home’s value.
