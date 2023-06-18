LOCAL'S CORNER: Why a Salary and Compensation Study?

On June 6, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, in a four (4) to zero (0) vote, gave direction to staff to authorization five (5) proposals for a Salary and Compensation Study of all positions in Imperial County and in a timely manner.
Why is this important?
Like all public organization, salary scales are established in ranges. At the County of Imperial, these ranges are called steps and range from starting salaries of Step A to a maximum range called Step F. Currently some new employees are hired at salary steps E and F, due to the A through D steps being below minimum wage. This has been done since the County’s salary schedule has yet to be updated to address the impacts of the increasing minimum wage. As minimum wage increased from January 2017 to January 2023, County positions became impacted and corrected on a case-by-case application. Some current employees have been reclassified or step adjusted, to stay above minimum wage. That sounds good that the employee is being taken care of and receiving a change in pay to address the law, but it never addressed the issue in a universal approach. This has created a significant wage disparity throughout the organization.
An examination and review of Salary and Compensation is warranted for a baseline understanding of where we stand in the market; correcting the salary schedule to reflect minimum wage; and implementing a planned adjustment.
The same vote, the Board provided direction to update the Job Descriptions and Compensation Policies. Some Job Descriptions don’t reflect the assignments and responsibilities of today’s work environment. Compensation Policies are critical to the planning and implementation of this study. After updating, the Job Descriptions and Compensation Policies should be reviewed on an established schedule, either annually or every three years.
While this Salary and Compensation study is needed, the reality is that Imperial County doesn’t have an infinite amount of money to change everything all at once. We are indeed making changes to improve the economic conditions of the County and the General Fund. The Salary and Compensation Study will provide a foundation to apply the greatest impact in an organized implementation.
Thank you to my fellow board members, Jesus Escobar, Luis Plancarte and Mike Kelley for supporting this initiative.
Ryan E. Kelley, a resident of Brawley, is the Imperial County Board of Supervisors District 4 Supervisor and Chairman of the Board. He can be reached at ryankelley@co.imperial.cal.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.