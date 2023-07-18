The Chargers Impact Fund, in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles, are thrilled to announce the introduction of two exciting summer programs: Bolts Book Club and Rhymes with Reason
According to a press release from the Los Angeles Chargers, All-Pro Safety Derwin James Jr. and Cornerback Michael Davis will be joining students for a special reading and music session with the Bolt Book Club students to kick off the programs and help kids create music on the Rhymes and Reason Platform. Designed for first through eighth graders, these initiatives aim to inspire a love for reading and foster language skills through music.
Bolts Book Club, an innovative reading incentive program, encourages students to dedicate 20 minutes of their day to reading, according to the release. The program will promote literacy, imagination, and encourage a passion for books. In addition, Rhymes with Reason–a digital platform–will help enhance vocabulary and language acquisition through the power of music.
Per the release, the event will occur at Watts Willowbrook Clubhouse, located at 1339 E. 120th St. in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
