LOST IN MIDLIFE: Appliance killer

As most of you who have read this column for a while know,
I have a checkered history with appliances.
In my mother’s day, appliances were made with a lot more care and they would usually outlive their owners. I believe this is because they were only built to do one thing. The problem with today’s appliances is they try to do too much and end up not being able to do any one thing well at all. Why someone would need a regular/convection/microwave oven that can also cook a complete dinner for you, as well as wash your car, give you a manicure, and groom the dog is beyond me, and yet they exist, or so I’ve heard. Personally, if I could just get my oven to cook a chicken without drying it out, I would consider that a good oven.
There are some that died of their own right, like the dishwasher that decided one day to turn our kitchen into an indoor swimming pool, and others that I helped along, such as the garage refrigerator that I ran into with my car as I was pulling in. Over the course of 20 years in our house, we went through four toaster ovens, three coffee makers, three refrigerators, two vacuum cleaners, two ovens, two dishwashers, and a couple of washer/dryers. Fortunately, though all of this, I still only had one husband, although after the fourth toaster oven, I wouldn’t have been surprised if he moved on to a new wife who wasn’t a serial appliance killer.
Having talked to my friends about all this, I have discovered that about half of them have the same appliance issues that I do. The other 50 percent do not, but that’s because they don’t cook or clean or do laundry. So, on the upside, they don’t any have appliance problems to contend with, but they also don’t have clean underwear. All told, I’d say it’s a fair trade.
I, myself, have sometimes had trouble figuring out when to retire an appliance that no longer does the job it was built for. So, for those of you who are similarly appliance challenged, I give you:
10 rules for determining when you need a new appliance
1. The oven runs on kerosene
2. The company that manufactured your refrigerator went out of business 60 years ago.
3. When the appliance repairman comes over to fix something, he looks at your appliances and laughs hysterically for 15 minutes, then throws up his arms in defeat and leaves.
4. Your oven is the color of Grey Poupon.
5. The clothes dryer actually makes the clothes wetter
6. Your dishwasher doesn’t get the dishes clean, but it does an outstanding job on the kitchen floor.
7. When your teenager’s clothes come out of the dryer, they are toddler-sized.
8. Your grandmother remembers cooking on a stove just like yours… when she was a child, in the old country.
9. Your stove is actually older than the one your grandmother cooked on in the old country.
10. If you feed your vacuum cleaner after midnight and get it wet, it turns into a Gremlin.
