LOST IN MIDLIFE: Attack of the vengeful buffet

Sometimes furniture has a way of suddenly, unexpectedly, getting in your way.
Even when you purposely put it in a place where you can’t possibly bump into it or trip over it or get crushed by it, it can decide that it needs to change locations and become a hazard. Personally, I always thought I had a pretty good relationship with my furniture. But apparently, I must have made it angry, because one night, for no reason at all, the buffet attacked me.
OW! Owowowowow!! Oh my god!!! &*#%@$!! OW!” I yelled as I dropped to my knees in the dining room.
My husband came running in from the kitchen.
“What happened? Are you OK?”
“Nooo,” I wailed. “I think I broke my toe.”
I let go of holding my left foot and we both peered at my pinky toe which was red and already blowing up to the size of my big toe.
“What happened?” he repeated.
“I was coming into the kitchen and the buffet jumped out in front of me and I caught my pinky toe on it, hard!”
“It jumped in front of you?” he said, skeptically.
“Yes. I’ve walked past it a dozen times since we moved in without a problem. But tonight, it must have moved, which made me slam my toe into it.”
“That’s ridiculous,” he said. “I’m going to get you an ice pack.”
“I was coming into the kitchen and the buffet jumped out in front of me...”
I agree this seemed like an unlikely scenario. But I’ve had issues with my furniture before. I’ve smacked my head on shelves, gotten hit in the face by doors, and been sucker punched in the belly by tables that all moved, on their own, in front of me. It was never a big move. Just enough to have me incur bodily harm.
I wondered what I could have possibly done to anger the furniture? Did I accidently scratch it? Did I use the wrong wood polish? Had I neglected to tell it what a good job it was doing being furniture? There was really no way for me to know.
None of the furniture talked, so I couldn’t ask it.
“I think it got mad because I left a glass on it without a coaster, and it got a water stain,” I said to my husband when he returned with the ice pack. “It’s very vain.”
“Is it more likely that the furniture moved, on its own, into your path, or that you veered slightly and caught your toe on the buffet?” he said.
“I don’t veer,” I said indignantly. “I’m pretty sure the furniture is out to get me.”
My husband scoffed and left me alone with my ice pack and the angry buffet.
I iced my toe for a while longer and noticed it had already started to bruise.
“I’m going to the emergency room for an X-ray,” I yelled to my husband. “Watch out for the buffet … it bites.”
“Good idea,” he said. “And while you’re there, get a psych eval.”
Tracy Beckerman’s new book, Barking at the Moon: A Story of Life, Love, and Kibble is now available. W. Bruce Cameron, author of A Dog’s Purpose says he is “utterly charmed by the whole thing, cover to cover.” It is available on Amazon.com.
