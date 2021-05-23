LOST IN MIDLIFE: Bugging out

One morning as I was cleaning out my shed, I noticed something big and brown and somewhat prehistoric looking clinging to the side of the window. I leaned down to flick it off and then recoiled in horror at my first encounter with a cicada. Actually, it was the molted body of a cicada, which is gruesome enough in and of itself. But then I realized that the actual living body of this thing that was the size of my thumb was out there somewhere in my backyard with probably, a couple thousand friends, and so, like any hardened former city chick, I covered my head and ran screaming inside.
Over the course of the next week, we found dozens of these shells affixed to the sides of our trees, fence, house, and even on my bicycle when I left it on the grass one night. I'd heard on the news about the emergence of the 17-year cicadas and all the bug people on TV seemed really excited and even shared cicada recipes to eat. Having now seen the former bodies of these things in person, I was definitely not excited. I was horrified.
Still, we hadn't actually seen a live one, although the sound of their screeching in the trees could be almost deafening at times. I felt like I was in some sci-fi movie each time I found a discarded pod and knew that the mutant bug was out there, somewhere, waiting until I was vulnerable, and then it was going to eat me.
I realized I needed some help.
"Honey, we have an infestation," I told my husband, the resident spider-squasher, mouse-trap setter, and ridder of all things creepy, crawly and rodent-esque.
"Of what?"
"Cicadas. They're everywhere."
"Are they in the house," he asked.
"Uh, no."
"Then that's not an infestation. That's nature," he said calmly.
So, then I called the pest control people.
"We have a pest control problem," I said to the Grand Terminator at Terminex. "Can you come spray?"
"For what?" he asked.
"Cicadas."
When he finished laughing a full five minutes later, he told me that you can't really spray for cicadas.
My husband, naturally, thought my phobia was funny. My fear of bugs was well known to my family. I even had a specific bug noise I would make when I was startled by a bug, alerting my family to the fact that I'd had a U.B.E. (Unidentified Bug Encounter) and was on the verge of a U.B.M. (Ultimate Bug Meltdown), which could only end with a BNB (Bug-Induced Nervous Breakdown).
But then one day as we were out on the back deck, we heard a buzzing noise and a cicada crash-landed on the front of my husband's shirt. He shrieked, flailed frantically, and batted at his shirt until the bug let go and flew away.
He panted breathlessly and looked at me for sympathy.
"Did you see the size of that thing?" he cried. "It almost flew into my mouth!!"
"Don't worry about it," I said calmly. "I heard it tastes like chicken."
Tracy Beckerman has a new book coming out on June 29, called Barking at the Moon: A Story of Life, Love, and Kibble. You can reserve your copy right now at www.Tracybeckerman.com.
