LOST IN MIDLIFE: I say goodbye, you say hello

When I first started writing for the Gatehouse Media newspapers in 2008, I was truly Lost in Suburbia. With two little kids, a dog, and four goldfish named Larry, I struggled to find my way in my new role as a stay-at-home mom. Plus, having quit my full-time job, I was searching for a new, part-time career that would be compatible with having little kids and being on a little kid schedule ... which seemed pretty impossible since little kids don’t have a schedule.
Then along came my column.
Through this newspaper and dozens of other papers in the Gatehouse family, I was able to connect with readers like you who were living a similar life. We bonded over kids flooding toilets with Barbie heads, pets yakking on the rugs, and the ability to laugh over the insanity of it all. All of a sudden, I realized just how funny parenting was, and I realized I enjoyed it all a lot more when I could find the humor in it ... and I think, you did, too!
Eventually my kids grew up and moved away, my pets crossed over and I got new pets, and I found myself thrust into a new role: empty nester. This is when I became Lost in Midlife. And because we had all been Lost in Suburbia together, now we were Lost in Midlife together. And just like before, we found a lot to laugh at this stage of life, too.
So, why am I recapping all this? Well, things are about to change. No, I’m not going to start writing “Lost in Retirement.” It’s a little early for that, and I don’t think a senior community in Florida called “Heaven’s Gate” will allow me in yet. No, I’m going to continue writing my Lost in Midlife column. I’m just not going to write it here.
After this week, I’m going to continue writing my column at tracybeckerman.com/newsletter. It is absolutely, 100 percent free, and it is delivered to your inbox each week when you sign up. Not only will you get my column, you’ll also get a link to my latest blog post, and info about the release of my new book, “Barking at the Moon: A Story of Life, Love, and Kibble.” Yes, it is about my dog. Yes, there are some stories about yakking on the carpet (him, not me). Yes, it is very funny. If you’re up for it, I’d love for us to continue to laugh together each week, just as we’ve done for the past 13 years. You can also reach out to me at Tracy@lostinsuburbia.com. I’d love to hear from you!
I want to thank this and all the other papers who have carried my columns all these years and helped me bring some joy into your lives! Please continue to support your local community newspapers. The people who create them work really hard to bring you the best possible local coverage and features they can produce, and we should do whatever we can to help them thrive!
I hope all of you continue to laugh, hopefully with me, because when you find the humor in life, it makes life so much sweeter!
All my best,
Tracy Beckerman
Tracy Beckerman has a new book coming out on June 29, called Barking at the Moon: A Story of Life, Love, and Kibble. W. Bruce Cameron, author of A Dog’s Purpose says, “I’m utterly charmed by this whole thing, cover to cover.” You can reserve your copy right now at www.Tracybeckerman.com.
