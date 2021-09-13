One recent morning, I woke up with an itch.
It started on my ankles. Then, later, there were a few little bumps on my knees.
“Funny. The mosquitoes were really biting yesterday,” I told my husband as I scratched my legs furiously.
"They didn’t get me,” he said.
The next morning there were more bumps … on my wrists, neck, and hips. I showed them to a friend who was over the next day and she told me matter-of-factly that they looked like flea bites.
“I think we might have fleas in the house,” I told my husband that night.
“We don’t have fleas,” he said.
“How do you know?”
“Because I’m looking at the dog, and he doesn’t have fleas.”
“Maybe they’re invisible fleas,” I replied.
By day three, there were new bumps in some new places, and the old bumps were starting to look a little gnarly.
Finally, I gave in and went to my dermatologist. She gave my bumps a perfunctory glance and began writing on her prescription pad. "They're flea bites, right?” I said.
“No,” she said with an amused smile. “It’s poison ivy.”
I thought about the vine I had done battle with in my garden the week before and cursed myself for not noticing the telltale three-leafed calling card of this pesky plant.
I scratched in places I refuse to mention in mixed company and asked her what I should do.
“Get this cream,” she said as she handed me a prescription, “And be prepared to itch like hell for up to six weeks.”
I got the cream, applied it liberally, and felt… absolutely no relief, whatsoever.
Now at this point, I not only itch rather badly, but I am also starting to resemble a head of cauliflower, which is a fine look for a vegetable. For a 55 year-old woman? Not so much.
“Take an oatmeal bath,” suggested a friend. I did. It felt nice. Although some of the apples and cinnamon got in my hair.
Ten minutes later, I itched again.
“Put toothpaste on the bumps,” said another friend. I did. Now my bumps were minty fresh, but still itchy.
“Lie out in the sun to dry them up,” said a third. Now I have a second-degree sunburn on top of my poison ivy.
Finally, I called the wisest, most experienced person I know … my mother.
“Slather on calamine lotion and then drink some Scotch,” said my mom.
“The calamine I understand,” I told her. “But how will the Scotch help?”
It won’t do a thing for the poison ivy,” said my mother, “But after a drink, I guarantee you won’t feel the itch anymore.”
Tracy Beckerman’s new book, "Barking at the Moon: A Story of Life, Love, and Kibble" is now available. W. Bruce Cameron, author of "A Dog’s Purpose" says he is “utterly charmed by the whole thing, cover to cover.” It is available on Amazon.com.
