LOST IN MIDLIFE: The very big, not his fault, husband’s hole in the wall

There are some guys who seem to have a natural ability for fixing things, and then there are some who don’t.
Yet, you take a guy who has absolutely no aptitude for home repairs, stick him in a giant home improvement store, and he becomes convinced that all he needs is a wrench and some lug nuts and he can fix just about anything in the house.
Take my husband, for example. Now to be fair, he is not without some sense of handiness. Yet, he would rather try to fix something that he can’t, get frustrated, and then give up after there’s a hole in the wall the size of Texas, rather than just bite the bullet and call the handyman before doing the damage, which almost always far exceeds the original problem.
The funny thing is, when he can’t accomplish what he set out to do, he always blames it on the tools. “I can’t do this,” he says. “I don’t have the right molly.” If he knew what he was doing, then why didn’t he get the right molly when he bought the other $50 worth of tools he needed for this job? Then there’s the always popular, “This is a much bigger job than I thought it was.” Something tells me the handyman might have known that there was an air duct behind the wall before he started drilling.
Of course, now we not only have a hole in the wall that we didn’t have before, in addition to the original problem, but we have to live with it for another month because the guy we could have called in to fix it right away is now on another job and won’t be available for several weeks.
But honestly, I don’t blame my husband. He means well. I blame the hardware store. There’s something about a hardware store, especially a really big one, that makes a guy a bit delusional with imagined home-repair superpowers. He walks in and right away he sees all these big shiny tools and some smiling guy in a nice red apron approaches and offers help. No matter what the job, they say, “Oh sure, all you need is this, this and that and you’ll have it fixed in no time.” Of course, “no time” is actually “lots of time” that I get to hear my husband cursing the guy who sold him the stuff in the first place.
Of course, I would never undertake a home improvement project myself that was out of my league. And I would certainly never do this while my husband was out of town so he couldn’t witness me doing something stupid. And I would never try to clean out a bucket of cement in the kitchen sink that hardened in our garbage disposal. Or use Liquid Plumber in my dishwasher and blow up my pipes.
Meanwhile, back at “Camp Hole in the Wall,” my husband returned from his quest to find the perfect molly and actually finished the repair he set out to do.
“Done!” he exclaimed, brushing his hands off on each other like he’d just finished building the Taj Mahal by himself. “Anything else need to be fixed?”
I looked around at the other four holes in the wall he created trying to fix this one.
“No honey,” I said picking up the phone to call a handyman. “Not a thing.”
Tracy Beckerman’s new book, Barking at the Moon: A Story of Life, Love, and Kibble is now available. W. Bruce Cameron, author of A Dog’s Purpose says he is “utterly charmed by the whole thing, cover to cover.” It is available on Amazon.com.
