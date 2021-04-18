LOST IN MIDLIFE: You gotta know when to fold ’em

We are having some conflict in our house.
No, it’s not about politics or religion or whose turn it is to take out the garbage.
It’s about something much bigger.
It’s about how to fold a fitted sheet.
This is how I do it:
1. Take the corner of one side and slip it into the corresponding corner of the other.
2. Repeat the process on the other end of the sheet.
3. Take all the corners and fit them into each other, fold over both of the uneven sides of the sheet to make a square, and then fold as you would a flat sheet.
This is how my husband does it:
1. Take all sides of the fitted sheet and smush them together into a ball.
2. Fold in half and smush together to make a smaller ball.
Undoubtedly, you can see how our two ways of approaching this chore might result in some discord.
I have actually been trained in the fine art of fitted sheet-folding by my mother, who herself learned how to fold a fitted sheet by her mother, who folded a fitted sheet with military precision. My mother also taught me about Hospital Corners and the all-essential Designer Pillow Chop. If you don’t know what any of these things are then you clearly a) have not been raised by my mother, or b) are a normal person.
I would say that the since the skill of folding a fitted sheet was handed down to me from multiple generations and results in a near perfect folded fitted sheet, it must, in fact, be the right way to fold a fitted sheet, as opposed to my husband’s way, which he learned from a guy named Moose in a frat house.
Naturally, this is not the only way of doing things that we disagree on. I look the other way when he loads the dishwasher with the dishes facing the wrong way. I try not to make a big deal when he hangs the toilet paper under instead of over. And I bite my tongue when he tries to wash the colors together with the whites, because in all instances he is trying to help with the household chores, and I am super appreciative of that. Really! But the sheet thing really bothers me. For whatever reason, I do kind of give a sheet about that.
In an effort to create a more harmonious marital environment, I decided it was my obligation to teach him the correct way to fold a fitted sheet so our linen closet looked more Marie Kondo and less Men’s Locker Room.
So, the next time I did the laundry, we had a fitted sheet folding lesson. I showed him the way to fit all the corners into each other, make a square, and then fold neatly into a small rectangle. Then, I decided to take it one step further. I folded the flat sheet and put it on top of the fitted sheet. Finally, I put both folded sheets into the pillowcase, and neatly tucked the rest of the pillowcase into the case itself. I stood back proudly with my arms outstretched, holding the complete sheet ensemble in my hands.
My husband, who had watched the entire thing with complete boredom, grabbed the next fitted sheet, found all the corners, dropped it on the floor, and then smushed the sheet into a ball. He did the same thing with the flat sheet, and then stuffed them both in a pillowcase. Which made it really easy to carry when I had to wash them all over again.
You can follow Tracy on Twitter @TracyBeckerman and become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LostinSuburbiaFanPage.
