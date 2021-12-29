Luis Castro named ECRMC COO

EL CENTRO – El Centro Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday it has named Luis Castro its chief operating officer.
ECRMC said the Imperial Valley native will be responsible for hospital-wide operations, including management and planning. He will work with leaders from nursing, compliance, quality, strategy and finance to ensure ECRMC meets the needs of patients, physicians, staff and the community.
Castro began his career in human resources and management in the private sector before joining ECRMC in 2005. He has served in a variety of roles throughout the organization. The most recent of those was chief human resources officer.
“I am excited to take on this position and expand my responsibilities,” Castro said in a written statement. “I am proud of the work we do at ECRMC and look forward to taking on a bigger role with the organization and seeing us continue to grow as we serve the Imperial Valley community.”
Castro is a graduate of Brawley Union High School. He holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in business with a concentration in human resources management. He is a certified member the Society for Human Resources Management. He is also a member of the Imperial Valley Human Resources Association, Professionals in Human Resources Association and the American College of Healthcare Executives.
“Luis has been a valuable member of our team for the past 16 years,” ECRMC CEO Adolphe Edward said. “We believe having Luis in the COO role will help keep our hospital moving forward. His expertise and commitment will further establish our hospital as the leading healthcare facility in the region.”
