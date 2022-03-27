Make America better again

Today

Partly cloudy skies. High 92F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 82F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.