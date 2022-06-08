By Gary Redfern
GLAMIS—A U.S. Marine Corps aircraft with a crew of five crashed in the desert near here Wednesday afternoon, military officials reported.
There was no immediate official statement on the fate of the crew.
The crash occurred about 12:25 p.m. and involved a MV-22B Osprey from the Third Marine Aircraft Wing, according to a statement from Wing spokesman Lt. Duane Kampa.
The aircraft went down near Coachella Canal Road and Highway 78, the Naval Air Facility El Centro stated in an initial report.
The Osprey was based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton with
Marine Aircraft Group 39. Such planes are a common local sight as they often land to refuel at the Imperial County Airport in Imperial.
The tilt-wing aircraft can take off and land like both a plane and a helicopter. It has a long history of fatal crashes.
Contrary to initial social media reports, there was no nuclear material on
board the aircraft.
Imperial County Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada Jr. said he responded to the scene and was told the crash occurred on a bombing range and would be handled by the military. The Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment on whether it provided any assistance.
The Los Angeles Times website, citing a federal official speaking on the condition of anonymity, reported four members of the crew perished. This newspaper could not immediately confirm that information.
