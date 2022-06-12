MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR — The five deceased Marines from the MV-22B Osprey mishap near Glamis on Wednesday have been identified, the Marine Corps announced late Friday.
All were assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, Third Marine Aircraft Wing and were based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton.
Those killed were Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Ill., a tiltrotor crew chief;
Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, N.H., an MV-22B Pilot; Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyo., tiltrotor crew chief; Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, Calif., an MV-22B pilot; and Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, N.M., a tiltrotor crew chief.
“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family” said Lt. Col. John C. Miller, Commanding Officer of VMM-364.
“This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families,” he added. “Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines and we respectfully request privacy for their families as they navigate this difficult time. We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help.”
The Osprey was on a training exercise and went down on Bureau of Land Management land, a military official said Friday. Earlier reports were that it crashed on restricted military land.
The aircraft can land and take off like a plane or helicopter. It has been involved in numerous fatal crashes over the years.
The crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near Highway 78 and the Coachella Canal in northeastern Imperial County, according to an Imperial County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher’s log.
The five Marines all died at the scene, said Lt. Duane Kampa, Wing spokesperson. That had not been previously confirmed.
Asked about the inquiry into the incident, he added, “The investigation is currently ongoing and I cannot provide more details on it at this time.”
The Osprey crash was one of three military aircraft crashes in the Southern California area in less than a week, two of them fatal. On June 3, Navy Lt. Richard Bullock was killed when his F/A-18E Super Hornet went down near Trona.
On Thursday, a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed about 80 miles northeast of El Centro while conducting a routine training flight from the Naval Air Facility El Centro. A Navy statement reported the MH-60S Seahawk’s crew of four survived. One airman sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was treated at a local hospital.
“The U.S. Navy is investigating the incident, and the duration of that investigation depends on the issues identified throughout the process,” Naval Air Forces media officer Ensign Bryan N. Blair said late Friday of the helicopter crash.
“In accordance with the Freedom of Information Act and U.S. Navy policy, once the command investigation is complete, the findings will be released to the public. If the investigation identifies common factors among recent mishaps, those issues will be addressed immediately,” he added.
Yuma Daily Sun reporter Sisko J. Stargazer contributed to this report.
