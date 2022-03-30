Mayoral Corpus joins IVP news staff

EL CENTRO — Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus has joined the newsroom of the Imperial Valley Press.
Mayoral Corpus, of Mexicali, previously was a producer for the website Hashtag Our Stories and a multi-media journalist, anchor, producer and content manager for Telemundo 23 in Salinas.
She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and digital media in 2016 from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education and her Masters of Science in journalism in 2019 from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communications and Journalism.
For Imperial Valley Press, Mayoral Corpus will serve as a general assignment reporter whose areas of emphasis will include coverage of the communities of Calexico and Imperial.
"I'm very excited to add Elizabeth to our staff," said IVP Editor in Chief Tom Bodus. "For one thing, she brings skills to the table in terms of digital media and video we've been missing recently. Plus, I believe she'll provide us a better ability to cover issues of interest to the Valley's significant Hispanic community."
