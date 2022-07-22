You will excuse me, dear readers, for referring to Imperial County again in this column, but the subject I am going to address turns out to be extremely sensitive as it deals with the most important government agencies in the Imperial Valley and because of the consequences that the lack of communication could lead to a serious problem for everyone.
It turns out that recently, the County called for a Colorado River water summit next week, given the threat of the Biden administration seeking a solution to the western drought issues.
Not long ago, an official with the Department of the Interior indicated in a Congressional report that the problems of water scarcity in the Colorado River will force all parties involved to find a solution.
As in the 1990s, which ended with the 2003 Quantification Settlement Agreement, the federal government will surely pressure local authorities to seize a portion of Imperial County water.
In a document, County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa explained that officials with the Reclamation Office have declared that the largest river reserves are at critical levels, for which a reduction of between two and four million acre-feet is needed for the next year as Lakes Mead is at 28 percent of its capacity and Lake Powell at 27 percent.
For this reason, the federal government wants California, Arizona and Nevada to implement a voluntary reduction in water consumption. This solution should be given by mid-August.
The problem is that the Imperial Irrigation District (considered the nation’s largest public utility agency) holds the rights to 70 percent of Golden State water. The water Imperial Valley receives is used to irrigate almost half a million acres of farmland, where a good amount of America’s crops are grown during the winter.
Last week, County supervisors discussed the problems the issue will bring and the need to address the topic at the regional level.
Therefore, Imperial County launched a call for a summit for stakeholders to address the Colorado River issue.
The problem (both in terms of public relations and politics) is that the Imperial Irrigation District, despite being the most important government agency in the Imperial Valley, was apparently not included in the event.
That has led at least one of the District’s directors to criticize the county. In this sense, the official in question is absolutely right.
I do not know the reason why the call has not included the District. I hope it was an innocent omission. But as they say, in politics nothing is fortuitous.
So, I think there was someone who, perhaps due to the inaction from the District or due to personalities and the division within the district’s board, the County decided to call only some of those involved in the issue.
I think that, in this matter, the truth is that we should all be involved. The problem requires everyone’s participation, since the very life of the Imperial Valley is at stake.
Here it doesn’t matter if you are a politician, a farm worker, an agricultural producer, a barber, a business manager, an unemployed person, a disabled person, an employee, a driver, an entrepreneur, or whatever. All of us, absolutely all of us, depend on water in order to survive.
According to the Department for Employment Development, last May the unemployment level in the County was 11.4 percent – the lowest in at least three decades. Reducing the allocation of water in the Imperial Valley represents a serious risk for the economy and employment not only for those directly affected, but for the rest of the population because those who end up without a job opportunity will stop consuming in other local businesses, possibly losing their homes and will impact everyone as a domino effect.
So hopefully the county will make the necessary changes to include the District (and many others) in this matter, where we should all be united to put up a solid front against any renewed attempts by the federal government and the state to take the vital liquid from us.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
