A few days ago and shortly before the September 30 deadline, the US Federal Government announced that for the following year the country will receive some 125,000 refugees who have been displaced for different reasons. The official announcement, which was released by the State Department, indicates that this figure is intended to receive in the country those who have been affected by war and other reasons.
This same year and after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, not a few citizens of the latter country passed through our region who escaped the war in search of a better horizon. However, unlike people from other countries, especially Latin Americans, Ukrainians were able to pass almost without any problem to the United States. Meanwhile, entire families have been divided not only in our region but in many other parts of the country due to the delay in processing applications for permanent residence.
There are cases in which families have had to leave some of their members behind due to the excessive bureaucratic procedures imposed by the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security when legally applying to enter the United States. For example, Mexican citizens are required to be placed in some category in order to even apply for permanent residence in the country. After years of waiting, those same foreign citizens are forced to invest significant amounts of money both in the applications and in meeting the requirements, not forgetting the travel, stay and expenses generated by these procedures.
To this situation should be added the delays in the request for other procedures such as among those aspiring to become users of the Sentri lane in charge of the Customs and Border Protection office. These applicants must wait months for their applications to be processed and accepted. Something similar occurs with Baja California citizens who request border crossing cards. Due to the lack of personnel and the enormous number of requests, the Federal Government has simply been overwhelmed and without the people in charge of the current or past administrations doing anything to resolve the situation.
Although the Democratic Party holds a majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, the immigration system remains largely unchanged despite demands from activists and people affected by poor service.
For this reason, it is curious that the US government is so accommodating with the displaced people who arrive at its borders and who almost without any problem can reach American soil, while others suffer hardships to achieve the same purpose.
It is clear that neither President Joe Biden nor his party colleagues have the will or the desire to fix the immigration system despite having a majority in Congress. Everything points to the fact that after the November elections, when voters choose a possible Republican majority in Congress, the immigration issue will be much more difficult to resolve. We will have to wait at least several more years to see a solution.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.