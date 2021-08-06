EVENTS
Ag expo delayed
Mexicali’s agriculture expo Agrobaja has been delayed until March due to the surge of the coronavirus.
The 21st expo was originally scheduled for October. It will now be held March 3-5, 2022.
Pablo Melgoza, chairman of the Agrobaja Board, said the decision was unanimously approved by board members.
“We must be empathetic with our community,” Melgoza said.
He explained the delay was approved to protect the health of visitors, providers, vendors and many others.
The two-decade-old expo has supported the agriculture community. At the same time it has been criticized for holding the event until late night and selling alcoholic beverages to visitors who end up drunk.
CITY
Council members criticize fair director’s salary increase
Mexicali City Council members publicly criticized the approval of the fair director’s $12,000 annual salary increase.
Fourteen out of the 15 council members signed a statement that was released Wednesday regarding Carlos Rios Abarca’s monthly salary increase from $1,800 to $2,800.
The statement was released hours before the fair board meeting. The meeting was postponed due to absence of council members who belong to the board.
The wage increase, which was approved Monday by the executive officer, also covers 25 other fair employees.
Council members demanded city officials to comply with the policy of austerity that was established at the beginning of the administration.
The council members demanded Executive Officer Karla Maria Castillo rescind the salary increase approval.
The lone council member who abstained from endorsing the statement was Hector Ibarra, who said his colleagues failed to rebuke the 250-million-peso loan to the state authorized by Mayor Guadalupe Mora.
The salary increase must be voted on by the City Council if approved by the fair board.
CITY
Comptrollers file constitutional lawsuits
Comptrollers of the cities of Mexicali, Ensenada and Tecate filed constitutional lawsuits against the Assembly for alleged violations of legislative process when approving a bill that, if enacted, would turn over utility commissions to municipal governments.
The bill, originally introduced by the Governor’s Office, was approved last week and almost immediately enacted by the state.
The comptrollers said cities were not given notifications about the bill at least five days in advance, as legally mandated.
Mexicali Comptroller Hector Ceseña said the constitutional lawsuit seeks to protect city coffers as the commissions would be turned over with their debt included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.