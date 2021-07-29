CRIME
Alleged immigrant traffickers arrested
The Mexican Attorney General’s Office reported the arrest of seven persons allegedly involved in a group that trafficked immigrants to the Imperial Valley area.
In a prepared statement, the agency said Mexican officers and military personnel executed several arrest warrants against the suspects Monday and Tuesday in Mexicali.
The warrants were issued by a federal judge.
The suspects were identified as Gerardo, Araceli, Heriberto, Alejandro, Saúl, Sergio and Alan, no ages reported.
According to the agency, the suspects’ cases were turned over to a judge in Hermosillo, Sonora.
The authorities said the suspects were taking large numbers of immigrants from Mexicali to Calexico, according to intelligence reports provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
“ I applaud Attorney General (Alejandro) Gertz Manero and his office for the successful enforcement operation against a transnational criminal organization in Mexico responsible for human smuggling,” said U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “The success of this operation demonstrates the strong partnership between our agencies on shared security priorities.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Private home fire leaves three injured
Two 8-year-old girls and a 24-year-old woman were injured Thursday morning in fire at a Fraccionamiento El Sauzal neighborhood residence.
One of the girls was injured after jumping from the second floor from the home on Rancho Alegre Avenue.
According to media reports, the woman and other girl suffered from second degree burns and smoke inhalation.
Mexicali police officers and firefighters, as well as paramedics arrived in the scene after 9 a.m.
The injured were transported to a local hospital.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers approve bill to transfer utility commissions to cities
State lawmakers approve a bill that was introduced last week by the Governor’s Office to transfer public utility commissions to the cities.
The bill was approved Wednesday 13-11.
The proposal was first approved in the Commission of Energy and Water Resources.
Assemblyman Eli Topete said the proposal allows municipal governments to manage potable water, wastewater and treatment of water. However, design, planning, management and coordination of public policy related to water remains under state jurisdiction.
Water and wastewater fees, among others, will be set by cities, the bill says.
Also, the city water agencies would be allowed to contract loans and enforce fee payment under state law.
Previously, Secretary of Government Amador Rodríguez said the proposal has been mandated by Congress since 1999.
Mexicali Industrial Chamber President Miguel Angel Torres said transferring utility commissions to the cities three months before the state administration concludes and without any feasibility studies is irresponsible.
At the same time, the measure puts additional financial burdens on cities, he said.
The bill was approved by the Assembly three days before its session concludes.
“ It is inadmisible that cities, council members and the mayor of Mexicali accept this responsibility (…) without a thorough review of the implications,” Sánchez Torres said. “(Cities) do not have the economic ability to rehabilitate streets, provide quality services or protect citizens.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Search warrant executed in doctor’s office
The state Attorney General’s Office executed a search warrant in the office of the doctor accused of negligence in the death of a 22-year-old patient and medical student.
The agency said the search warrant was related to the death of Reyna Michelle Benítez.
State detectives and police officers searched the doctor’s office at Gómez Morín Boulevard.
The doctor performed the surgical removal of a cyst at a private hospital near the east port of entry. The patient bled to death have an artery was cut.
The Attorney General’s office said authorities seek to gather additional evidence in the case.
The family filed a complaint for negligence against Dr. José Andrés Acosta and a state coroner has performed an autopsy.
CRIME
Man shot to death in rural Mexicali
A man was shot to death Wednesday morning in a home at Ejido Sonora, according to media reports.
The victim was shot three times: once in the forehead, another one in the left side of the abdomen and the third in the left arm.
The man was identified as Luis Fernando Zúñiga, 28. The shooting was reported at 9:16 a.m.
No other details were provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.