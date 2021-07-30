CRIME
Corpse found in trash container
A corpse wrapped in a blanket was found Friday morning inside a trash container in southern Mexicali.
According to media reports, neighbors reported the body’s discovery at 6:30 a.m. on Lago Tahoe Avenue in Colonia Xochimilco neighborhood.
No additional details were reported.
CRIME
Woman arrested for dog’s death
A woman was arrested Thursday afternoon in southern Mexicali after the police found a dead dog in her home.
Berta Leticia “Doe,” 41, was arrested at 2661 Hacienda de la Unión Ave. in the Fraccionamiento Hacienda de los Portales neighborhood.
The police received a report about 4:40 p.m. regarding animal abuse.
Upon arrival, neighbors told police dogs were mistreated in the home, and police saw a dead dog inside the house.
The suspect then arrived home and was taken into custody. She was transported to police headquarters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State expects to vaccinate minors
The state of Baja California has requested authorization to vaccinate minors ages 12 to 17 with the COVID-19 vaccine.
If approved, the state plans to vaccinate a half million people.
State Secretary of Public Health Alonso Pérez Rico said the only vaccine authorized for this age group is Pfizer.
“We hope this is approved,” Pérez Rico said. “We are seeing the requirements in other countries.”
As of Thursday, nearly 75 percent of the state’s population has been totally vaccinated.
Pérez Rico said the state is investigating a massive surge at a private company where about 60 workers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The officials said that while cases in Mexicali have been leveling off, Tijuana and Ensenada have recorded increases.
As of Thursday, Mexicali had 201 active cases.
IMMIGRATION
Deportations expected to increase
An activist said after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced a project to expedite the removal of undocumented immigrants it expects to see the number of repatriated immigrants triple.
Sergio Tamai, of Angeles sin Fronteras, said the United States is already deporting massive numbers of immigrants.
He lamented the Biden administration has resumed the strategy implemented by his predecessor though Title 42.
The new strategy, which was released Wednesday by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, authorizes Customs and Border Protection agents to deny immigrants staying in the country.
“This causes trouble, (and) it's generating a crisis,” Tamai told La Voz newspaper. “We don’t agree on deportations.”
As of today, the United States removes between 300 and 400 immigrants per night, he said, and Mexico must do something to help.
He said the Mexican government does not provide any funds to support deported immigrants.
Tamai said after summer, more immigrants are expected to arrive in Mexicali as high temperatures are keeping immigrants in other cities like Tijuana and Nogales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.