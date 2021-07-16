INFRASTRUCTURE
Bridge to remain closed until October
Gómez Morín Bridge will remain closed until October, the city announced at a press conference Friday.
Welds in nearly 50 joints are failing and will need repair over the coming months.
The damaged connections are located in the east and west side of the bridge, authorities said.
So far, the city has rehabilitated pavement on top of the bridge. In the meantime, traffic has worsened in the surrounding areas of the bridge.
The city plans to invest 7.4 million pesos, or about $379,487.
The city said no bowing or similar deformations have been detected in the bridge.
EDUCATION
Return to onsite school instruction prepared
By the end of August thousands of students will be ready to return to onsite instruction in Baja California, state Secretary of Public Health Alonso Pérez Rico said.
He said the agency, along with the Department of Education, has prepared health and safety protocols at schools to prevent spread of COVID-19.
The agency launched a pilot program at five schools that are now being monitored.
According to Gov. Jaime Bonilla, the state has made an effort to generate the conditions to enter the new normal.
“ We fulfilled our promise to get back (to onsite instruction) when conditions improved, and in Baja California (these conditions) are excellent,” Bonilla said. “I am sure teachers will back up President López Obrador.”
The state had to first vaccinate tens of thousands of teachers and work to get the state in the green tier of the health alert system.
As of Thursday, Mexicali is the only city to remain in the yellow tier, but it is closer to moving to the green tier.
Pérez Rico asked residents to protect themselves to stave off a possible third wave of contagion.
CITY
Council approves equality marriage bill
Mexicali City Council members voted 10-6 to approve an Assembly bill that grants marriage equality in Baja California.
Mexicali is the second city after Tecate to approve the constitutional bill.
According to state law, at least four out of the six city councils are needed to vote in favor of the bill for it to become law.
The vote was held secretly during a three-hour special City Council meeting Thursday evening that was at times suspended due to public arguments.
The proposal attracted dozens of residents in favor and against the bill approved weeks ago by the Assembly.
Mexicali Mayor Guadalupe Mora asked council members to vote in confidence, forbidding residents from knowing how each person voted.
Unlike other bills or ordinances, the marriage equality proposal did not pass through a committee process and was sent straight to the council floor.
Guillermo Montaño, who leads the Mexican Family Council in Baja California, said the organization plans to discuss the issue with members of the other city councils in order to stop the bill from being approved.
All cities have until Saturday to approve the constitutional reform bill. Even if the bill is voted down by the councils, it will be enacted through a legal principle called “affirmativa ficta,” or by default.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Mexican agency rehabilitates part of San Felipe Highway
U.S. visitors who travel to San Felipe will see soon a new, remodeled section of the San Felipe Highway south of the city.
The Mexican Department of Communications and Transportation said it is rehabilitating around five miles of the federal highway.
New left turn lanes, a smart traffic lighting system, installation of electric wire and new signals will be part of the project worth 9.3 million pesos, or around $476,923.
The agency said many traffic accidents have been reported at the site in the past.
The department expects to solve all issues in the area.
The project covers from Héctor Terán Boulevard to Santiago Vidaurri Boulevard. The road is used daily by 12,000 drivers.
The agency asked drivers to respect all warning signs installed on the highway, as well as to reduce their speed to protect workers and other drivers.
