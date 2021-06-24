COMMUNITY
Cocapah tribe leader dies
The so-called Traditional Chief of the Cocapah tribe Inocencia González Sainz died Wednesday, relatives reported on social media.
The 84-year-old indigenous leader, one of the last speakers of the native language, died at 4 p.m.
González Sainz was a highly recognized artisan that was decorated by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the promotion of the tribe’s culture.
Funeral services were announced in the Cocapah Community Museum.
The family thanked the community for their condolences.
LEGISLATION
Governor introduces political party subsidy bill
The Governor’s Office has introduced a bill that seeks to stop subsidizing political parties at the local level.
State Secretary of Government Amador Rodriguez said the proposal, if enacted, would stop providing taxpayer money to political parties.
This year taxpayers paid through the Electoral Institute 148 million pesos, or $7.5 million, to political parties.
Rodriguez said the proposal is related to the austerity policy launched by the administration.
Under current law, the political party subsidy could increase to 250 million pesos in coming years.
Rodriguez said the Mexican Constitution mandates subsidies to political parties. However, the local constitution does not include such a provision.
Taxpayer money for political purposes has been criticized by voters nationwide in recent years.
Lawmakers and politicians have justified the subsidy by saying that the funds prevent special interests or criminal groups from influencing candidates.
Rodriguez said he expects that lawmakers with the National Regeneration Movement Party will support the proposal.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Man caught selling stolen vehicle
State police arrested a man for allegedly selling a vehicle reported stolen in California, the Attorney General's Office said.
The suspect was identified as Christian Alejandro “Doe,” also known as Carlos, no age reported.
Authorities said a complaint was filed back in March by the person who bought the vehicle. The buyer discovered that the black 2019 Honda CR-V had been registered in California.
The buyer said the seller was contacted through a sales page on Facebook. The $11,000 transaction was completed Jan. 31 at a gas station in Guadalupe Victoria.
The buyer was notified by social media users that the vehicle was previously reported stolen. The victim verified the report through the Attorney General’s Office.
The suspect was booked in Mexicali prison.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eight minors die of Rocky Mountain spotted fever
Eight minors had died during the year of Rocky Mountain spotted fever, also known as rickettsiosis.
La Crónica newspaper reported that state public health officials expect an increase of cases this summer.
Veterinarian Daniel Miranda, of the Zoonoses Program, told the newspaper that so far the state has recorded 23 cases of the tick-borne illness.
All fatal victims were in contact with dogs that had ticks.
Six of the cases were reported in Mexicali, Miranda told the newspaper.
Although the state has treated about 17,000 pets and has fumigated close to 22,000 homes, Miranda said residents still are not cognizant of the illness’ seriousness.
CRIME
Business leaders demand action on crime
Business leaders with the Employer Confederation of Mexicali called for authorities to address the increase of crime in the city.
Confederation Chairman Octavio Sandoval highlighted the need for coordination and joint work among local, state and federal agencies, which, from his perspective, have done little to keep residents safe.
The business leader said in the last two months the city has recorded a 100 percent increase in high-impact crimes compared to the same period of last year.
Regarding the recent updated warning released by the U.S. Department of State about the dangers of visiting Mexicali’s rural areas, Sandoval said such advisories stop new investment in Mexicali and interfere with economic recovery.
If the authorities fail to address the issue, Sandoval said crime rates can increase to similar levels recorded in other border towns.
Assistant Attorney General Hiram Sánchez said that agency does not seek to avoid its responsibility regarding the increase in homicides in the city.
He admitted there is a “serious problem” that authorities are working on.
Sánchez said local, state and federal officials meet daily at the so-called Peace Board to analyze intelligence reports issued by the State Intelligence Center to identify the areas with the highest crime rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.