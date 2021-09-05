LAW ENFORCEMENT
Dead patient was state dispatch center employee
The state Attorney General’s Office said the patient who died Wednesday during a surgery in a downtown clinic was a 10-year employee of the emergency dispatch center.
Lilian Edith Castro Félix, 35, died during a liposuction surgery in Clínica Santa María. The coroner’s office said the patient died after aspirating during the surgery.
Attorney General Ruiz instructed Assistant Attorney General in Mexicali Pedro Ariel Mendívil to provide support to the patient’s relatives.
The agency has opened a case for potential prosecution for negligence.
On Friday, state police officers conducted a search of the doctor’s office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Alleged thieves abducted, assaulted and stripped
Two alleged thieves with criminal backgrounds were abducted, assaulted and stripped by six individuals apparently in retaliation for a series of robberies.
The police said the suspected thieves were found naked at 11:34 a.m. Thursday in La Ahumadita Road by Fraccionamiento Hacienda Las Torres neighborhood.
The individuals were identified as Jesús Esteban Antonio Buzano Crespo and Kevin Moisés Lizárraga Zarabia, both 27 and residents of Fraccionamiento Casa Digna neighborhood.
According to the police the individuals had injuries to their buttocks.
The police said six individuals abducted the men while they were asleep in their home around 9 a.m.
The suspects, who wearing dark clothes and had their faces covered, forced the men into a black Chevrolet Suburban.
The suspects told the thieves they were tired of their crimes.
Upon arrival at the crime scene, the suspects stripped the men and started striking them with a piece of wood.
After the assault, the suspects tagged the criminals with messages about their burglaries and robberies.
After a couple hours, the thieves were released and left at the scene.
CITY
Treasurer resigns
With mere weeks left in the Mayor Guadalupe Mora’s administration, Mexicali Treasurer Victor Barragán has resigned to join the new administration of Gov.-elect Marina Avila.
He has been succeeded by Assistant Treasurer Ana Delia Quintero.
Mayor Mora said she had asked Barragán to stay in his job until de end of the administration on Sept. 30, but she said he was pressed to leave office early to work for the new governor.
Avila is due to take office on Nov. 1.
JUSTICE
Dead patient’s relatives protest
Relatives and friends of the patient who died weeks ago at a private hospital near the east port of entry protested Thursday to demand justice in the case.
The protesters decried the release of doctor Jose Andres “Doe,” whom a judge decided not to indict due to lack of evidence of malice and negligence.
The family of Michelle Reyna Benitez plan to appeal the judge’s ruling in order to pursue charges against the doctor once again.
The protest took place at the Attorney General’s Office building.
The victim’s family also seeks charges against the doctor’s daughter, who is also a surgeon and participated in the surgery.
ASSEMBLY
Bill would require premarital education for engaged couples
A Baja California lawmaker has introduced a bill with would require engaged couples to be educated in what they’re getting into before they exchange vows.
Assemblyman Cesar Gonzalez said a successful marriage requires respect, equality and mutual help. In order to achieve such goals, the legislator said couples must get educated about domestic violence, family budget and other issues.
Currently, in order to obtain marriage license, couples must comply with very simple requirements, including attending a seminar about rights and obligations. The lawmaker proposed that seminar be expanded to include domestic violence prevention, conflict resolution, family planning, reproductive health, gender equality and other topics.
Gonzalez said couples would be provided with tools to guide their decision whether to get married and to avoid a potential future divorce.
—Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.