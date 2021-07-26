PUBLIC HEALTH
Doctor accused of negligence in patient’s death
Relatives and friends of medical student Michell Benítez, 22, accused a doctor of killing her through negligence during a surgery Friday at a private hospital near the east port of entry.
The doctor, who was identified as José Andrés Acosta, was to extract a 2-inch follicular cyst that, according to family members, was supposed to be “easy and fast.”
The doctor scheduled the surgery Thursday, saying it was a better alternative to drugs, the family said on Facebook. However, the Coroner’s Office determined the doctor nicked an artery during the procedure and his patient bled to death.
The autopsy was conducted after the family filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.
The doctor told Benítez’s relatives that the patient arrived with a damaged cyst. However, the family denies the woman was exhibiting ill health prior to the operation.
The family demands justice in the case.
A hospital spokesperson, who declined to be identified, confirmed the patient’s death in their facilities.
According to the spokesperson, doctors are allowed to use their facilities if they provide appropriate and updated credentials.
The spokesperson said this is the first death of a patient in the hospital, and the facility is now considering banning the doctor
When contacted, Acosta declined to comment.
The doctor was accused months ago by students and patients of sexual harassment. The incident led his banishment from Hospital Almater.
COURTS
Homicide suspect indicted
A man arrested a couple weeks ago after by state and local police officers has been indicted for murder.
The state Attorney General's Office said 27-year-old Brayan Eduardo “Doe,” aka “Rodillas,” will stand trials for the June 9 homicide of Victor Guillermo Trejo Aguirre, 38.
The victim was shot to death in his Villas del Rey neighborhood residence.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
The suspect was originally arrested for carjacking and false imprisonment of a woman driving a Volkswagen Jetta in Colonia Orizaba neighborhood in western Mexicali.
He is also a suspect in other murders in Colonia Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood.
SPORTS
Local archer wins bronze
A Mexicali archer and his female teammate won a bronze medal in the mixed team competition of the 2020 Olympic Games.
Luis Alvarez, aka “Abuelo,” and Alexandra Valencia, of Sonora, defeated Turkey 6-2 in the bronze medal match.
Alvarez becomes the third Baja Californian and the third Mexicali resident to win an Olympic medal.
The first was Carlos Girón in diving in Moscow 1980 and the second was soccer player Jorge Enriquez in London 2012.
The Mexican team first defeated Germany and England to make it to the semifinals, where they lost to the eventual gold medalist, South Korea.
“This medal is a dream made true,” Alvarez said according to a press release of the National Sports Commission. “We had worked a lot this year.”
The medal is the first of the Mexican delegation in Tokyo and the 70th since 1900.
Alvarez also made it to the finals of the men's singles tournament. The archer finished 19th among 64 competitors.
In gymnastics, Mexicali gymnast Alexa Moreno qualified for the finals in the vault competition, which will take place Sunday.
In the preliminary round she scored 14.633 points to put her in eighth place, which is an improvement on her 2016 performance in Rio de Janeiro.
Moreno is the second Mexican gymnast to make it to the finals. The first was Mexicali gymnast Denisse Lopez in Sydney 2000.
On Sunday, Mexicali fencer Diego Cervantes was eliminated after falling to World Champion Enzo Lefort 11-15.
