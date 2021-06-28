PUBLIC SAFETY
Driver arrested for multiple crashes
The driver for a transit company was arrested Monday morning after allegedly crashing into four vehicles.
According to police reports the incident was first reported to the authorities at 10:13 a.m. from Santa Isabel Boulevard and Abrojo Avenue in western Mexicali.
The suspect was identified as Jesús Gabriel Núñez González, 26.
The individual reportedly was driving a white 2009 Mercedes Benz truck and used it to run into a blue 2013 Jeep Patriot, a 2005 gray Acura TL, a blue 2018 Chevrolet Beat and a blue 2020 Nissan Versa.
COMMUNITY
Non-profit restaurant shuts down
Restaurant Carne en su Jugo, a non-profit business that mostly hired Down syndrome workers announced its closing.
La Crónica newspaper reported that the business, located at the intersection of New River and Lázaro Cárdenas boulevards, will close due to the construction of a new bridge in the area.
The business was able to survive during the pandemic, but rising food and energy costs factored into the decision to close.
Wednesday is the restaurant’s last day of operation.
“It has been a marvelous experience to start a social business, and we leave with sadness but very satisfied as well,” the business said on social media.
CRIME
Man shot to death
A man was shot to death late Saturday in southeastern Mexicali.
According to media reports, the incident occurred about 11:22 p.m. in the Angeles de Puebla neighborhood.
Residents reported at least two gunshots in the area.
Upon arrival, police officers found the victim, identified only as Carlos, on the street.
According to the reports, the suspects fled in a black Honda.
SPORTS
Baseball club signs local players
Aguilas de Mexicali baseball club announced the signing of two local players to the team.
Mexicali Valley natives Brandon Jimenez and Victor Zúñiga were added to the team’s roster.
Jimenez, of Estación Pescaderos, has played for the League of the Valley since childhood, and has played for his town’s team in several state tournaments.
The player was signed in March by Leones de Yucatan, a Mexican summer league team.
Zuniga started playing for the Ciudad Morelos team at the age of 8.
He has also played for San Luis Rio Colorado at the state and national levels, and was signed by Mexican team Tigres de Quintana Roo in 2019.
The Mexican Pacific League draft has been scheduled for July 8 in Hermosillo, Sonora.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Senator questions solar plant
A Mexican senator introduced a resolution to ask federal agencies to investigate a solar plant recently announced by Gov. Jaime Bonilla.
Sen. Alejandra Leon, a Mexicali member of the Workers Party, said the Next Gen company solar plant, which would provide energy to the Tijuana aqueduct, could be fined for lack of permits.
The resolution introduced in the Senate calls for the National Energy Regulatory Commission, the National Center of Energy Control and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to investigate the project.
State and city officials broke ground for the solar plant June 15.
The lawmaker said Next Gen CEO Eugenio Javier Maíz Domene has publicly said the project has no federal permits. The lack of permits represents a violation of Mexican law, she said.
According to Leon if these type of projects move forward without any agency oversight, it would open the door for other projects to operate in violation of environmental law.
WEATHER
Heat-related death toll climbs to three
Three Mexicali residents had died so far due from heat-related causes, according to media reports.
The third incident occurred over the weekend.
The deceased individual was a 45-year-old man who died June 19 of heat stroke at Mexicali’s General Hospital. He was found earlier in the day in the public way.
State Epidemiologist Efrén Zazueta told La Voz newspaper the state has recorded 73 cases of heat-related illness. Of those, 67 cases were identified as dehydration and six were heat stroke.
Zazueta said last year the state recorded 46 heat-related illness cases and 18 deaths.
