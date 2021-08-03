BORDER
Drug tunnel found
Military personnel and state police uncovered a drug tunnel Monday evening in a western Mexicali neighborhood.
According to media reports, the tunnel was found after a man reported to the emergency center that he and four other individuals were being held against their will to build the passageway.
The tunnel exits in a home near Tepic Street in the Colonia Santa Clara neighborhood, about 1.25 miles west of the port of entry.
According to the reports, the tunnel has between 67 and 80 yards long and was about 10 yards below ground.
The police arrested a man and rescued the five workers, who reportedly are from the state of Guerrero.
A spokesperson from the El Centro Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol declined to comment Tuesday morning.
It was not announced whether the tunnel was able to cross to the Gran Plaza Outlets area in Calexico.
STATE
Governor-elect plans to repeal water agency bill
Gov.-elect Marina Avila said she has plans to repeal the bill the Assembly recently approved to turn public utilities agencies over to cities.
The former Mexicali mayor said the approval had procedural anomalies.
Avila said she does not agree with several bill's introduced by the Governor’s Office regarding changes to the transition process, the extension of the Attorney General's term and the independence of the Department of the Treasury.
Previously, the governor-elect voiced her intentions to revive the Department of Public Safety, which was consolidated with the Attorney General's Office during Gov. Jaime Bonilla's administration.
The Assembly approved last week a bill that turns over control of water agencies to the cities days after the proposal was submitted by the Governor’s Office.
“It is law,” Secretary of Government Amador Rodriguez said after being asked about Avila’s plans.
The proposal was approved after Congress enacted a bill that mandates all water agencies must be managed by cities.
Rodriguez said the Governor's Office can file a constitutional lawsuit to defend the bill.
COURTS
Doctor's hearing rescheduled
The hearing of a doctor accused of sexual abuse has been postponed, according to media reports.
The doctor, Jose Andres “Doe,” filed a medical report that led the judge to reschedule the hearing for Aug. 12.
The doctor has also been accused of negligence in the death of Reyna Michell, a patient and medicine student who was having surgery for removal of a cyst.
The sexual abuse case is related to a prior incident that took place in March, when he was accused of taking advantage of his position to commit sexual abuse.
The case prompted Hospital Almater to dismiss the doctor.
COURTS
Homicide suspect indicted
A state judge indicted a man who has been accused of aggravated homicide, the state Attorney General's office said.
The authorities said Pedro Ruben “Doe,” aka “Rubencillo,” was indicted for the April 22 murder of Jose Francisco Diaz Medina, 24.
The agency alleges the victim was driving a vehicle by Heroica Puebla Avenue and Cerro Prieto Street when suspect the approached him and shot at him.
The authorities said both suspect and victim had conflicts in the past.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
