SPORTS
Former MLB player signed by local club
Aguilas de Mexicali announced the signing of former LA Dodger Yasiel Puig for the upcoming season.
The Cuba native, who has also played for Cincinnati and Cleveland, was drafted during the Mexican Pacific League Draft of 2021 held in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.
The MLB free-agent currently plays for Aguila de Veracruz baseball team, where he is hitting .313, with 31 RBI.
The club also got Colombian Tito Polo, one of Mexico’s summer baseball league pinch leaders, Cuban hitter Xavier Batista, Panamanian Enrique Burgos and Cuban Joel Paula.
Aguilas also drafted Mexican players Alen Isauro Pineda, Alex Gómez, Diego Domínguez, Randy Gálvez and Rubén Saldaña.
“We got the players we need for our team,” Aguilas President Dío Murillo said in a prepared statement.
The club has focused on drafting starting pitchers in recent seasons. This time the team needed and obtained relief pitchers.
The team will open its season Oct. 5 in Hermosillo against Naranjeros.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dozens of domestic violence reports filed daily
Mexicali Police receives an average of 80 calls of domestic violence cases daily.
Such reports increase about 30 percent during summer, according to a newspaper report.
Crime Prevention and Citizen Approach Unit Director Cruz Amelia Ahumada told La Voz newspaper that summer impacts people's behavior by causing stress and irritation.
Consumption of alcoholic beverages increases during summer as well, which helps detonate family issues.
Ahumada said the majority of cases are concentrated in 10 city neighborhoods and a rural Mexicali area.
Authorities expect 92 days of high temperatures this summer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Robbery suspects arrested
Two men suspected in a Friday robbery of a convenience store were arrested by Mexicali police officers.
The police said the suspects were identified as Miguel Angel, 38, and Agustin, 45.
The robbery was initially reported to the authorities at 1:17 p.m. Friday at the Modelorama beer store at Filomeno Mata and Manuel Avitia streets.
Police were told one of the suspects entered the store brandishing a firearm and demanded cash.
The suspects then fled with 1,400 pesos (over $70) in a red 1998 Nissan Sentra with California plates.
The vehicle was eventually found in the 2 de Octubre Street in Colonia Flores Magón neighborhood, near the east port of entry.
The suspects were arrested and taken to police headquarters.
The police found 960 pesos and a black imitation pistol.
CRIME
Kidnapping suspect apprehended
A man wanted for kidnapping was arrested by Mexicali police officers early Saturday.
Police found Juan, 37, of Caborca, Sonora, Mexico, at 3:30 a.m. at Camino Viejo Street and Camino de los Reyes Avenue in Fraccionamiento Villas del Rey neighborhood.
The police found the suspect while he was urinating in the public way.
Police agents detained and searched the man, but found nothing else illicit. However, a background check revealed the man had an open arrest warrant for kidnapping issued in 2018.
The crime allegedly occurred in 2012.
The suspect was taken to the police headquarters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Court overturns police ruling
A state Supreme Court judge overturned a minor court ruling that allowed three police officers to remain free after assaulting a detained man.
The Supreme Court Justice granted the appeal filed by prosecutors with the state Attorney General’s Office against the three agents involved in the October 2020 arrest of a man in downtown Mexicali.
The agents, who were accused of abuse of authority, had been identified as Juan Alberto, Andres and Jose.
According to the investigations, the victim, who was identified as Manuel Alejandro was with a woman in a red 2020 Chevrolet Camaro in front of an air conditioning business on Nicolas Bravo Street.
A police officer arrived on a motorcycle and reportedly grabbed the victim by the neck before pointing his sidearm at the victim’s head.
The other agents arrived in a patrol car and allegedly assaulted the victim, who was eventually handcuffed so roughly that he had injuries to his wrists.
The victim allegedly was once again assaulted at police headquarters before being released from custody.
Although the case was turned over to the courts, a judge decided to dismiss the case.
The Supreme Court overturned the ruling and indicted the police officers.
COURTS
Homicide suspect indicted
The man who was arrested last week in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico for the June death of a woman and her daughter in eastern Mexicali was indicted by a state judge, according to media reports.
During a hearing held Friday the judge indicted Daniel Miguel Martinez Villela, 33, for the murder of Rosa Isela Viveros Garcia, 40, and her daughter Leah, 10.
The suspect allegedly killed the woman and her daughter on May 28 while driving a red Nissan Sentra by Ninth Street.
The victims’ relatives were present during the hearing.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
Martinez Villela was apprehended last week at his family's ranch in Hermosillo by Sonoran state police officers.
Family members and friends held several demonstrations to demand justice in the case.
Five police officers and supervisors were dismissed by the city's Comptroller's Office for alleged procedural anomalies.
A municipal judge at the time only fined the suspect for driving under the influence, and he was released from custody after the accident.
CRIME
Man arrested for alleged sexual abuse
A man who was accused by his fiancée of inappropriately touching the woman's son was arrested early Sunday.
The suspect, identified as Enrique, 38, was arrested at 4:57 a.m. in Fraccionamiento El Condor neighborhood.
The police said a sexual abuse report called into the emergency center and officers were deployed to the scene.
Upon arrival the police found the suspect and the boy's mother arguing in the public way.
The woman told agents the suspect touched her son's genitals.
The police arrested the suspect and transported him to a police substation.
The suspect was confirmed to have been intoxicated at the time of his arrest.
CRIME
Two shot in rural Mexicali
Two men were shot late Saturday at a party in a rural area.
According to police reports, the incident took place at 11:40 p.m. on State Highway 1 and Sanchez Taboada in Ejido Nuevo Leon.
Police responded to the scene to find a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the leg and a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck.
A reporting party told the police the suspect, who was only identified as “Sanfelo,” allegedly arrived at the scene and confronted the victims before shooting them.
The police found two bullet casings at the scene.
According to the report, the injured men were transported by a private party to the General Hospital.
The police were unable to find the suspect.
