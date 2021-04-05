PUBLIC SAFETY
Four dead in accident
Four people died Sunday after a vehicle accident on the San Felipe Highway.
According to media reports, the incident occurred by the kilometer 152 mark, where a 2005 Jeep Liberty rolled over.
Those reported dead at the scene were a 10-month-old girl, Scarlett; a 4-year-old girl, Arianna Dayanne, and a 35-year-old man, Erick “Doe.” The fourth victim, Griselda “Doe,” 50, died en route to a San Felipe clinic.
Four other people were seriously injured.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vaccination planned for people over 50
A state official said authorities plan to start vaccinating residents over 50 years of age for COVID.
State Secretary of Public Health Alonso Perez Rico said a request was made by Gov. Jaime Bonilla to the Mexican government in order to move forward with the next age group.
Perez Rico said an announcement will be made as soon as vaccinations for persons 50 to 59 years of age are approved.
Authorities have observed a decrease in the number of people over 60 years of age who are attending vaccination clinics. On Friday, the agency vaccinated only 871 people in Tijuana.
As of Sunday, the state had vaccinated 236,655 people.
POLITICS
Candidate accused of illegal start to campaign
Opponents of the National Regeneration Movement Party’s gubernatorial candidate shared over social media that indicate a premature start to former Mexicali Mayor Marina Avila’s campaign.
The posts showed images of a billboard on the highway between Rosarito Beach and Tijuana.
The billboard read “Marina for Governor” and included the logos of the parties that nominated the candidate.
Avila’s campaign has not made any statements about the illegal ad.
Carlos Atilano Pena, who was nominated for governor by the Baja California State Party, said the billboard is a clear violation of state election law.
Also, a local pollster named Explora released the results of a survey that shows Avila leading by double digits.
Atilano said this “perverse strategy” seeks to make voters think the election has been already decided.
Salvador Guzman Murillo, who represents the party before the State Electoral Council said authorities have been remiss in investigating the billboard issue.
Several parties have already filed complaints. State election law forbids candidates, parties and committees from campaigning before the official start of campaigns, that in Baja California began on Sunday.
Both Guzman and Atilano said the billboard could lead to canceling Avila’s candidacy of even overturning her victory if she wins the election.
GOVERNMENT
Controversial executive officer re-joins administration
A former state official who stepped down after being accused of soliciting bribes in exchange for state contracts was hired back by Gov. Jaime Bonilla.
Jesús Núñez Camacho took the oath as commissioner of the State Penitentiary System over the weekend in a ceremony presided over by Secretary of Government Amador Rodriguez.
Núñez Camacho is still under investigation by the Department of Honesty, according to media reports.
Rodriguez was also involved in the issue, but was never under investigation.
The former state Executive Officer allegedly asked for cash in order to approve a contract to provide food services to state prisons.
State Attorney General Guillermo Ruiz decided to pardon all those involved in the case, which was made public by a former official with the Department of Well-being.
None of those involved were even questioned by the state Attorney General’s Office.
Nunez Camacho succeeds Salvador Morales, who stepped down recently.
--Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
