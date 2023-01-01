Vehicle registration extended
The Government of Mexico announced the extension of the deadline to legalize vehicles of foreign origin. The deadline went from January 1 to March 31, 2023.
Jesús Alejandro Ruiz Uribe, Mexico's federal delegate in Baja California, said the extension was announced Friday, Dec. 30, by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Ruiz Uribe said the decree will be published shortly.
The Mexican government plans to provide families three months to regularize their cars.
Baja California leads the regularization with over 221,000 legalized vehicles. These vehicles were registered from March 19 until December 28.
Baja California has raised over 554 million pesos from registration fees.
Nationwide, the authorities have registered over 1.4 million vehicles, which has produced 2.6 billion pesos.
Federal Delegate Ruiz said registration funds must be allocated in the participating states mainly for patching and paving programs.
"This measure provides patrimonial certainty to families and legality but the most important thing (is, it) contributes to the security strategy, because many of these vehicles are used by criminals to evade justice,” Ruiz Uribe said.
Separately, Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda celebrated the presidential decision to extend the Decree for the Regularization of Vehicles of Foreign Origin until March 31, 2023.
The governor said the State has sufficient staff to maintain registration processing. The authorities plan to increase the flow of regularization during the first quarter of 2023, the governor said.
The governor said, so far, more than 230,000 vehicles have been regularized in the State.
Baja California ranks first in illegal vehicle registration, Avila Olmeda said. In most cases, illegally imported vehicles are used by low-income people.
Baja California Secretary of the Treasury Marco Antonio Moreno Mexía highlighted the coordination with the Government of Mexico to move forward with appointments set at the modules of the Public Vehicle Registry (REPUVE in Spanish) in the State.
Moreno Mexía reiterated that the joint work with the federal administration will continue to give greater benefit to the citizens interested in regularizing their automobiles.
The state official stressed that funds raised as a result of vehicle registration will be used to improve roads in the seven municipalities of Baja California.
Mexicans given more legally mandated vacation time
The new year will bring Mexican workers vacation periods of 12 days.
Given this, the state Department of Labor and Social Welfare of Baja California affirmed that it will assist the federal authorities so that this provision is complied with.
“We see it as a true act of justice for the working class of Baja California. It guarantees their human right to rest and vacations so that the person can live with economic security," said state Labor Secretary Alejandro Arregui Ibarra.
Mexico, until before this decree, was one of the countries that offered the fewest vacation days worldwide. Mexican workers enjoyed 6 days of vacation the first year on a new job.
The figure puts the country on a par with nations such as China, Uganda, the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand.
“Mexico was the last country in terms of vacations in the countries belonging to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)," Arregui Ibarra said. “It was the country that gave the lowest number of vacation days in the OECD.”
The additional vacation decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF in Spanish) has been be enacted since the first minutes of January 1, 2023.
Workers who have already worked for five years for the same company will be able to enjoy the benefit of 12 paid days off. In addition, those employees will receive two additional days for each of the five years worked.
"This was a pending issue," the Secretary said in a statement.
According to Arregui, rest and decent vacations will give more motivation to workers.
The Secretary of Labor said, with the reform, employees will be granted 12 days of rest after completing one year of work from 2023.
As of the second year worked, vacations will increase by two days per year until reaching 20.
Subsequently, paid days off will increase to two days for every 5 years of work, until reaching a maximum of 32 days off.
Homicides observe a reduction, governor says
Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda assured that as a result of the state's intelligence-based public safety strategy there was a significant reduction in murders in 2022.
The state observed a 9.8% homicide reduction compared to last year. In the governor's last press conference, State Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez reported that while 2021 closed with 3,017 homicide victims in the state three days before the end of previous year, 2,719 homicides were reported in 2022.
This derives from strategic actions in which the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) has worked along the State Citizen Security Force (FESC), the municipal police, the National Guard, the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) and the Secretary of the Navy (SEMAR in Spanish).
The governor stressed that actions will be reinforced to maintain the trend in 2023.
However, during the Ávila Olmeda administration, the rest of the crimes reported to the authorities have seen a significant increase in 2022 compared to last year.
In total, the authorities have documented 94,756 crimes up to November 2022, while in the 12 months of last year there were 91,377.
Both violent and non-violent thefts have registered significant increases, as have property crimes such as fraud, extortion, dispossession and other crimes, including kidnapping, rape, family violence, threats and corruption of minors.
Carpio Sánchez highlighted that crime indicators in general are going down in the State, which motivates the agency to continue working for peace and tranquility for Baja Californians in 2023, especially in prevention efforts to keep children and teenagers away from antisocial activities.
The Governor pointed out that in 2023 the state budget for public safety will amount to 7 billion pesos, which represents an increase of 25% compared to 2022.
Department of Public Safety changes criticized
The replacement in the Department of Citizen Security, is a sign of the failure of the security strategy of the government of Marina del Pilar, according to political opposition leaders.
Mario Osuna Jiménez, State Chairman of the conservative National Action Party, recalled that the political party asked the then-secretary to resign from office in the face of the anticipated failure derived from the worst insecurity crisis the state is experiencing.
"As long as the Morenista government of Marina del Pilar does not assume its responsibility, not only will the criminal statistics continue to increase, the fear of insecurity will also continue," Osuna said in a statement. "The governor's lack of interest is clear and obvious, because while she maintains an optimistic media campaign, Baja Californian families experience acts of insecurity and the climate of violence, which has even led to acts of terrorism."
Osuna Jiménez reiterated that as long as the governor does not assume her responsibility and establish a single command keeping coordination among all law enforcement agencies, any attempt to restore order and peace will continue to fail.
The party, Osuna said, as a responsible opposition, has supported all those decisions where the main goal is to safeguard the safety of citizens. However, the political leader said the party will not endorse failures that have only hurt the dignity and peace of families.
Osuna wished the new Secretary success and invited him to summon the whole of society to make a common front, just as the PAN did, and one where the governor leads a true strategy of combat and prevention for peace and tranquility return to all.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
