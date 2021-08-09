GOVERNMENT
Illegal vehicle registration set to begin next month
Starting next month the Mexican government will start registering illegal vehicles in Baja California.
Gov. Jaime Bonilla said in a prepared statement that the program will include the whole northern border.
Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador made the announcement Monday in his daily press conference.
The president said the program addresses public safety concerns while providing a helping hand to low-income families.
Previously, state authorities estimated about 800,000 vehicles will be registered in Baja California.
The program also seeks to avoid any impact to car dealerships.
PANDEMIC
State returns to yellow tier
Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, the state of Baja California has been returned to the yellow tier under the COVID alert system.
State Secretary of Public Health Alonso Perez Rico said the move to the more restrictive tier began Monday.
“The World Health Organization has said that all gains all over the world has been lost,” Perez Rico said.
The return to yellow seeks to reduce mobility and cut transmission chains, he said.
As of Monday, Mexicali reports 285 active COVID cases.
Fitness centers, massage rooms, movie theaters, museums, shopping malls, cafeterias, hotels, restaurants, parks, barber shops, beauty salons, stores and public buses will operate at 75 percent capacity, while professional sports venues, religious centers, bars and other mass venues will operate at 50 percent
Family gatherings and private parties are allowed for up to 20 people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Homicide suspect apprehended
A man suspected of killing another man in April was arrested by state police officers.
The state Attorney General’s Office said the suspect was identified as Marco Giovanni “Doe,” no age reported.
The suspect allegedly ran over Rodrigo “Doe” in Fraccionamiento Mision del Angel neighborhood. The man died due to the injuries on April 30.
According to the agency the suspect and the victim had past issues.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene after hitting the victim.
State police officers booked the suspect in Mexicali Prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
California fugitive apprehended
A California woman who was sought by the U.S. marshals was arrested by state police officers, the state Attorney General’s Office said.
U.S. authorities alerted the agency to the likely presence Letxikaren Anaya, 31, of Fresno, in Mexicali, although she does not have documents to enter or stay in Mexico.
State police officers found her on Bahia de Los Angeles Street and Michoacán Avenue in Colonia Baja California neighborhood, close to the west port of entry.
The suspect, who was sought for trafficking methamphetamine, was turned over to the National Immigration Institute for deportation.
