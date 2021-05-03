BORDER
Imperial resident arrested, deported
An Imperial resident wanted for a probation violation reportedly was arrested by state police in Mexicali.
The state Attorney General’s Office said Eric “Doe,” 33, was arrested in November 2019 while attempting to cross the border with 76 pounds of methamphetamine.
He spent time in prison and was eventually released. A warrant was issued for his arrest when he crossed into Mexico.
Agents with the state Attorney General’s Office and the Mexican Institute of Immigration found in Colonia Carlos Salinas de Gortari neighborhood.
He was turned over to U.S. authorities in California.
CRIME
Three indicted for trafficking fish
Three individuals were indicted by a Mexican judge for environmental crimes after being nabbed in possession of totoaba fish.
The Mexican Attorney General’s Office said the arrests followed a search of a residence in Fraccionamiento Balboa subdivision.
Mexican police officers reportedly found 290.6 pounds of totoaba at the scene.
The fish is prohibited from being caught or sold in Mexico.
Police arrested Ming “Doe,” Luis “Doe” and Alberto “Doe.”
The judge decided to keep suspects in prison during trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Prisoner vaccination announced
State officials announced Sunday that correctional staff and prisoners will be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Monday.
Authorities will administer the first vaccines in Tijuana, Ensenada and Mexicali prisons. Vaccination continues today in Tecate.
State Penitentiary System Commissioner Jesus Nunez Camacho said 14,726 people will get the vaccine, including prisoners and corrections staff.
State Secretary of Public Health Alonso Perez Rico said authorities expect to vaccinate all prison populations and staff in two days with the Chinese CansinoBio vaccine.
According to Perez Rico, the state has received more than 43,000 Pfizer vaccines authorities will start immunization of residents 50 and older on Tuesday. Vaccination starts in Ensenada, Tecate, Rosarito Beach and south state.
Perez Rico said more than 73,000 teachers have been vaccinated in recent days.
He said Mexicali has observed an increase in COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday the city has 221 cases.
COMMUNITY
University announces book fair
The Autonomous University of Baja California is getting ready to hold the 2021 International Book Fair next week.
According to the University, the event will take place May 12-16 at the central campus of the UABC on Benito Juárez Boulevard.
According to the schedule, the fair will include live concerts, workshops, children’s events and more.
Admission is free to all events.
The 2020 edition was suspended due to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.
The university said that among the artists that will perform at the fair are Clarinet Quartet, Transeúnte Uno, Petite Committee, Natalia Arroyo, Shemesh Quartet, A Love Electric, Calacas Jazz Band, Caloncho, Lázaro Cristóbal Comala, Daniela Spalla, Silvana Estrada , Descartes to Kant, Jully, Fractals and Go Future.
Some of the concerts will take place on the sports field and others in the parking lot of the Sports Unit.
