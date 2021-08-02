CRIME
Man shot in western Mexicali
Police responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a man who was shot twice in western Mexicali.
The report came in at 12:30 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim at the intersection of Longeles Avenue and Arroyo Calamague Street in Valle de las Misiones neighborhood.
The victim, identified only as “Ricardo,” reportedly had been shot in the back and chest.
Red Cross paramedics transported him to a local hospital.
Witnesses identified the shooter as a man nicknamed “Vaca” or “Papi,” and said the shooting took place in Colonia Marbella neighborhood.
The suspect reportedly fled in a blue SUV with American plates.
The victim reportedly was transported to a residence in Valle de las Misiones after the shooting.
According to the police, Ricardo has outstanding arrest warrants for robbery, threats and causing injuries to a family member.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Food poisoning reported at sushi restaurant
At least 13 patrons were hospitalized over the weekend due to food poisoning allegedly contracted at a local sushi restaurant.
La Voz newspaper reported that the cases were linked to Roll Factory restaurant, located near Anáhuac Boulevard.
However, Televisa reported that the issue was also reported in the restaurant located by Ninth Street in eastern Mexicali.
Customers reportedly experienced diarrhea and vomiting.
State Commissioner to Protect against Sanitary Risks Marco Aurelio Gámez confirmed the issue. He said the food poisoning was possibly caused by the use of tainted eggs.
The business has been suspended.
The newspaper said a similar issue was reported in a restaurant located on Carranza Boulevard.
As of Monday, the restaurant has not commented on the incidents.
SPORTS
Weightlifter wins bronze
Mexicali weightlifter Aremi Fuentes has won bronze in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
The Chiapas born athlete finished third in the 76 kilogram division.
Fuentes, who immigrated to Mexicali over a decade ago, scored 245 kilograms in Sunday's tournament.
Ecuadorian Neisi Patricia Dajomes was first and Elizabeth Nye, of the USA, was second in the competition.
Last year, Fuentes was suffering from knee and leg injuries, but was able to recover during the pandemic.
“However, I kept a positive mentality,” Fuentes told the Mexican Olympic Committee. “Once I saw an Olympic medal on television and I said ‘I want one of those.’”
Fuentes admitted she was unable to lift her last attempt due to an error in her technique she must correct in the future.
The weightlifter’s medal is the Mexican team’s third in Tokyo.
Also, Fuentes' is the fourth weightlifting medal for Mexico. Two decades ago, Soraya Jimenez won gold in Sidney. She was followed eight years later in Beijing by Damaris Aguirre and Luz Mercedes Acosta in London 2012, who both won bronze.
CRIME
Valley residents caught with firearm
Two Imperial Valley residents and a Salinas man were arrested early Sunday at a checkpoint in alleged possession of a shotgun.
The police said the suspects were nabbed minutes after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Benito Juarez Boulevard and Francisco Montejano Boulevard.
The trio was traveling in a 2016 gray Honda Accord with California plates.
The suspects were identified as Mario “Doe,” 45, of Holtville; Melissa “Doe,” 25, of El Centro, and Jose “Doe,” 40, of Salinas.
According to the police, the suspects were asked to lower their windows at the checkpoint, which is when they saw the backseat passenger was holding a 20-gauge shotgun. The gun reportedly was loaded with five shells.
The suspects were arrested and transported to the police headquarters.
SPORTS
Gymnast finishes fourth in vault
Mexicali gymnast Alexa Moreno finished fourth in the vault finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Although she didn’t medal, the local gymnast recorded the best score for Mexico in Olympic gymnastics.
Moreno recorded 14.716 points to finish behind Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, Mykayla Skinner of the United States and Seojeong Yeo of South Korea.
“I did my job as I know how to do it,” Moreno said in an interview with the National Olympic Committee. “I am very happy.”
The first Mexican gymnast to make it to the Olympic finals was Denisse Lopez Sing, also of Mexicali, who competed in 2000.
Moreno said this year has been especially difficult due to injuries. She actually requires surgery.
“The truth is that I was not sure to make it (to the Olympics),” Moreno said.
The gymnast competed in the finals with the same jumps that earned her a world championship in 2018 and won her a bronze in the 2019 World Cup.
“Without a doubt you are an inspiration for children and youth of Mexico and (a source of) pride for Mexicali,” the Municipal Institute of Sports wrote on its Facebook page. “The whole country witnessed your jumps that set you as the best gymnast in Mexican history.”
ASSEMBLY
New session installed
The 24th Session of the State Assembly was installed late Saturday.
Lawmakers elected Assemblyman Juan Manuel Molina, a Mexicali member of the National Regeneration Movement Party, as speaker.
He succeeds Eva Gricelda Rodriguez.
Both are former members of the conservative National Action Party.
Rodriguez filed her activity report before leaving the Speaker's Office.
Marriage equality, the incorporation of San Felipe, and labor and family laws were intoned during the former speaker’s term.
Right after the report, lawmakers elected her successor.
On Saturday, the Regional Office of the Federal Electoral Court decided to remove an elected Assemblyman of the Solidarity Encounter Party and awarded the seat to the National Action Party’s Amintha Briceño.
The 25-member Assembly consists of 13 lawmakers of Morena, three from the Worker's Party, three from the National Action Party, three from the Solidarity Encounter Party, and one each of the Citizen's Movement, the Institutional Revolutionary Party and the Green Party.
On Sunday, Secretary of Government Amador Rodriguez turned over to lawmakers the Second State of the State report.
