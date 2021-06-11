CRIME
Man shot to death near airport
A man was shot to death early Friday after leaving the airport in eastern Mexicali.
According to media accounts, the incident was reported at 12:30 a.m. by the Kilometer 17 of Airport Highway.
The victim was identified as Osvaldo “Doe,” 27, La Voz newspaper reported.
The victim’s father told police he and three relatives arrived at the airport in a red 2011 Ford Fusion in order to pick up his son. As they were leaving, an SUV forced them to stop by Nicoya Industrial Park.
The suspects made only the victim exit the vehicle. They then shot him and fled.
Separately, the Department of Defense announced Friday the seizure of 100 kilograms of cocaine that were transported in a Cessna airplane with logos of a pilot school named “Escuela de Aviación Calafia.”
The seizure occurred at Mexicali’s Airport.
The authorities arrested two individuals in the case.
CITY
Fair dependent on public health
The 2021 edition of Fiestas del Sol fair depends on Mexicali’s health tier come September, Mexicali Mayor Lupita Mora said.
Days ago, a flier was posted on the fair’s Facebook page that read the event is scheduled to take place Sept. 8-26.
The mayor said the event has not been addressed with health authorities. The fair is still in the planning stage, she said.
Last year’s edition was canceled due to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.
The mayor said organizers will follow health protocols to protect both visitors and merchants. If the city is still in a more restrictive tier, the fair will be canceled, she said.
STATE
Presidential visit announced
Mexico President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador is expected to visit Baja California within the next weeks.
Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla made the announcement Wednesday during his live Facebook broadcast.
The visit is expected by the end of June or the beginning of July.
Bonilla said the visit was confirmed by the president himself earlier that day.
Lopez Obrador plans to inaugurate the first Military High School and a new Institute of Social Security hospital in the San Quintín area.
Bonilla met with the president in Mexico City on Tuesday.
CITY
Mayor’s return unlikely
Mexicali Mayor Lupita Mora said the return to office by her predecessor is very unlikely.
In a press conference, the mayor said Marina Avila, who won Sunday’s election for governor will focus on planning her administration.
By law, Avila can retake her job at the Mayor’s Office after her election campaign.
“ She has a lot to do to focus in the governorship,” Mora said of her predecessor. “It is a lot of work that comes (with the new office), and (Avila) requires a lot of time for that.”
When Avila left the office months ago, it was unclear if she would return or not.
Mora, who was elected as alternate candidate, told reporters after taking the oath that she was not going to step down regardless of election results.
CRIME
Corpse found in rural canal
Another body was found wrapped in a blanket inside a rural Mexicali canal.
According to media reports, the body was located at 10 a.m. Thursday in Colonia Eligio Esquivel.
Mexicali firefighters extracted the corpse from the canal.
The body was wrapped in a red blanket and bound with a rope and wire. Also, the corpse was wrapped in a black plastic bag and weighted down with rocks.
The victim was identified as Brenda Denisse Muñoz Mena, 26, who was sought by family members for several days.
The woman had one son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
El Centro fugitive apprehended
An El Centro man sought by the U.S. Marshals Service was apprehended in Mexicali by state police officers, the Attorney General's Office said.
The suspect was identified as David Alberto “Doe,” 44.
The authorities said the individual, who was considered highly dangerous, was nabbed for a parole violation.
According to the report, the suspect was arrested in 2004 after assaulting police officer and causing serious injuries.
The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 17 years in prison.
However, due to the individual's good behavior he was released on parole.
The individual fled to Mexico in an undisclosed date.
The suspect was caught in an undisclosed area and then turned over to the National Immigration Institute for his deportation.
