SPORTS
Mexicali weightlifter qualifies for Olympics
Mexicali athlete Aremi Fuentes qualified for the Olympic weightlifting competition after finishing in the top four in the International Weightlifting Federation.
Fuentes, originally from Tonalá, Chiapas, Mexico, was ranked fourth in the 76-kilogram category with 3071.6879 points.
The 28-year-old will join 28 other competitors from all over the world in her division.
Fuentes competed in the World Championships in Houston, Texas, in 2015 and Paris, France, in 2011. In both tournaments she finished 20th.
In 2010, at age 18, Fuentes won bronze in the Summer Youth Olympics in Singapore, just behind Zhazira Zhapparkul of Kazajstan and Diana Akhmetova of Russia.
Two months ago, Fuentes got bronze in the Pan American Weightlifting Tournament in the 76-kilogram category.
In 2019, she won silver in the Pan American Games of Lima, Peru, also in the 76-kilogram category.
Fuentes won three silver medals in May in the Pan American Tournament held in Cali, Colombia.
COURTS
Judges indict 40 for ballot theft
State judges have indicted 40 individuals for alleged involvement in the theft of ballots and other election paperwork during the June 4 elections.
On Sunday, a state judge indicted 15 men and four women who presumably stole voting ballots from a polling site located in Fraccionamiento Misión San Diego neighborhood.
The suspects were indicted for robbery, gang activity and election crimes.
The state Attorney General’s Office said the suspects arrived at the polling site in a gray GMC Yukon with California plates, a black Infiniti with California plates, a black Nissan Maxima and a white Ford Focus.
The suspects, who allegedly were armed, are accused of stealing ballot boxes and fleeing from the scene.
The suspects were chased by police to a residence located in Colonia Fronteriza next to the U.S. border, where an individual identified as Aurelio assaulted police officers. The police was able to enter the scene and arrest the suspects.
The judge decided to keep the suspects in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
GOVERNMENT
Governor announces settlement with retired teachers
Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla has announced that starting Tuesday retired teachers will start receiving their long-overdue settlement payments.
The state plans to spend 160 million pesos, or about $8.2 million.
Bonilla said the state began paying about 20 million pesos per month to retired teachers. However, the pandemic forced the state to suspend payments and spend those funds on healthcare services.
Hundreds of retired teachers have held demonstrations and even hunger strikes in order to get their payments.
State law mandates public agencies to pay a settlement amount to retiring workers.
Bonilla said the Mexican government has agreed to provide extraordinary funds to pay retired teachers after a meeting in Mexico City with President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador.
The governor made a public commitment to pay retired teachers a sum that has reached 1.1 billion pesos, or about $56.4 million.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Woman injured in accident
A woman was injured early Sunday after a car accident that was widely reported on social media.
The incident took place around 6 a.m. on De Las Americas Avenue.
The driver, who was dressed in pajamas, was driving westbound 2017 burgundy Dodge Attitude at speeds close to 100 mph.
The driver crashed into a residence located at the intersection of Rio Elota Street and Rio San Lorenzo Street.
The vehicle struck two other automobiles and penetrated the residence’s wall.
After the accident, the driver, who is about 25 years of age, was unable to provide her identity.
The woman was transported to the General Hospital. No other injury was reported.
Late Sunday, Channel 66 host and former legislative candidate Clara Kuñasich said in a Facebook live video her sister was the vehicle’s driver.
She added that her family will cover the cost of damages of the accident.
